Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The keynote speaker for a Memorial Day event paid tribute to soldiers and from Culpeper buried elsewhere and to unknown soldiers.

Culpeper National Cemetery moved its Monday program to Culpeper Baptist Church due to rainy weather.

Brandy Station Foundation President Howard Lambert was the keynote speaker. He is a co-founder of the African-American History Alliance and creator of the Freedom Foundation, an organization devoted to telling the stories of African-American soldiers that served in the Federal Army during the Civil War. Lambert has spent 30 years in the fields of battlefield preservation and historical interpretation.

During his speech, Lambert recognized soldiers from the Culpeper area buried in cemeteries other than the National Cemetery.

Among them was Private First Class Edwin Andino II, killed on Sept. 6, 2006 in Baghdad, Iraq. The private from Culpeper died of injuries sustained after the detonation of an improvised explosive device near his vehicle during combat operations.

Andino was posthumously awarded the Purple Heat and the Bronze Star for valor. He is buried in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Culpeper.

Also recognized was Lieutenant Leonard Cowherd III, killed by a rocket propelled grenade after getting hit by sniper fire. Cowherd was securing a building in Karbala, Iraq at the time of his passing.

According to Lambert, Cowherd’s death was Culpeper’s first fatality since the Vietnam War. He is buried at the National Cemetery in Arlington.

Soldiers from Culpeper killed in action and buried in Culpeper National Cemetery recognized by Lambert included: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Carl Lind, U.S. Army Master Sergeant George A. Banner Jr, Sergeant Cameron Thomas and Corporal Adam Fargo.

In his speech, Lambert also recognized five members of the 2nd Massachusetts Infantry which had been killed during the Battle of Cedar Mountain near Culpeper in August 1862. The five fallen soldiers were discovered by then-Lt. Robert Gould Shaw who considered them friends and would remark: “O it is hard to believe, we will never see them again”.

A monument to the 2nd Massachusetts stands at Culpeper National Cemetery. Shaw would go on to take command of the all-black 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry and would perish at the Second Battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina in July 1863. He was 25 years old.

Lambert’s connection to the African-American infantry group stems from his experience as a war reenactor who has portrayed a member of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry which was made up of African-American soldiers during the war. He has also participated in Civil War-era films such as Glory, Sommersby and Lincoln.

Others that were also involved in the Memorial Day event included VFW Commander Keith Price, a former Culpeper Town Councilman. Also on hand were Lynette Parker, the new Director at Culpeper National Cemetery and Lisa Pozzebon with the National Cemetery Administration.

The Culpeper County High School Band provided patriotic music. The traditional rifle salute was conducted by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524. Organizations involved in the event offered ceremonial wreaths that will placed at a monument in the cemetery, including Knights of Columbus and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.