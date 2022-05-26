Remembering war dead: Memorial Day events in and around Culpeper

The origins of Memorial Day trace back to three years after the U.S. Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868. That’s when the head of an organization of Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers, according to U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared it should be May 30. Some historians believe the date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.

The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies.

After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day, according to the Veterans Administration. Memorial Day Weekend is also considered by many the unofficial start of summer. Here’s a look at some Memorial Day observances this weekend:

FRIDAY• Col. Michael Brooks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, is guest speaker at Stafford’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the county’s Armed Services Memorial on Courthouse Road. With music by the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Quintet.

SATURDAY• The National Park Service will host its 27th annual luminaria 8-11 p.m. at Fredericksburg National Cemetery. More than 15,000 candles will be placed on each grave and a bugler will play taps every 30 minutes. Park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road, for a free shuttle to the cemetery.

• VFW James Madison Post 2217 will be raising funds for veterans services though the sale of poppies 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 and 29 outside Locust Grove Food Lion. The group will be back Monday afternoon to sell poppies.

SUNDAY• The National Memorial Day Concert on PBS returns for a live presentation starting at 8 a.m. today from Washington, D.C. Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise are hosts. Watch on PBS and the livestream on YouTube and at pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert.

• Another 2022 Buddy Poppy site hosted by Orange VFW Post 2217 will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Orange Tractor Supply along James Madison Highway.

MONDAY• Memorial Day observance in Culpeper will begin at 11 a.m. with the annual remembrance ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery, old section, on U.S. Avenue. Culpeper Burton-Hammond VFW Post 2524 will provide ceremonial services. Guest speaker for the event is Molly Brooks who, with Culpeper VFW post member David Benhoff co-founded the Hero’s Bridge organization to provide assistance to elderly veterans.

• Windmore Foundation for the Arts has organized Culpeper Remembers, to be held the first time since its debut in 2019. The free, family event will be held at 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 330 on Route 229. Music from The Piedmont Community Band and poems and prose from Pen-to-Paper authors honoring those who gave their lives in the service of the country. Bring a picnic and camping chairs or blankets.

• Stonewall Harley-Davidson in Orange and Orange Virginia HOG Chapter are hosting a Memorial Day Wreath Ride starting at 9 a.m. to Culpeper National Cemetery for the annual ceremony on Monday. Stop by Friday at the shop, 385 Waugh Blvd. along Route 20 in the Town of Orange, to fill out a special note, Letters to the Fallen, that will be put with the wreath to be placed at the Armed Forces Monument in Culpeper.

• Madison American Legion Post 157 will hold its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the War Memorial building, 1 Main St. in the Town of Madison, with speaker Scott Bennett, SC, USN (Ret). Public invited to honor Madison heroes who gave all they had to give to this Great Country. Departed Post Legionnaires who have been called from the defending circle during the past 8 years will also be honored at the program.

• American Legion Post 156 and VFW James Madison Post 2217 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Newton Street in the Town of Orange, with music by Orange Community Band.

• Virginia War Memorial will host the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Richmond memorial, weather permitting, with keynote speaker Lt. Governor Winsome Sears. Music by the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command Band and a special tribute to Gold Star families. CBS6 Richmond will air program livestreamed at Virginia War Memorial on Facebook. Veteran service organizations and other groups are invited to lay memorial wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory. The Memorial will be open extended hours 9 a.m. to sunset for Memorial Day. The Richmond Cadet Alumni Band & Friends will present a concert of patriotic music at 2:30 p.m. Free. Limited onsite parking. vawarmemorial.org

• A wreath laying at Hugh Mercer Monument will be held 1 p.m. on site along Washington Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg. A hero of the Revolutionary War, Mercer served as a brigadier general under George Washington and practiced as a physician in Fredericksburg, according to event sponsors, Washington Heritage Museums. Charles G. McDaniel, Chairman of Hilldrup, will deliver remarks regarding Mercer’s friends and sites in Fredericksburg. With a bagpipe to honor Mercer’s sacrifice for liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Free and open to the public. Learn about Mercer’s life work and contributions to local history at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St.

• A Memorial Day ceremony will be held, weather permitting, at noon at Fredericksburg National Cemetery. With keynote speaker, retired Air Force pilot Col. Marcum Thompson, who logged over 4,100 flying hours. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will present that nation’s colors.