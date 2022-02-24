Remington teen injured in wreck with tractor-trailer hauling 23 tons of plywood

A Remington teenager was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday in Fauquier County with a tractor-trailer hauling a huge load of plywood.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Lewis is investigating the two-vehicle wreck that occurred at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the intersection of Marsh Road (Route 17) and Coffman Circle, south of Bealeton.

A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Coffman Circle when it stopped at a stop sign.

As the Jeep attempted to cross Marsh Road it collided with a southbound 2004 International tractor-trailer, according to a news release Thursday morning from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The tractor-trailer was hauling 46,000 pounds of plywood.

The driver of the Jeep, Hailey L. Childress, 19, of Remington, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax for treatment. Childress was wearing a seatbelt. The teen was charged with failure to yield right of way, Coffey said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old man from Clarksburg, West Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. The man was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.