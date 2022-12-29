Remington woman accused of embezzling funds from local Boy Scouts

A Remington woman has been accused of embezzling funds from a local Boy Scouts of America Troop.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office completed a months-long financial investigation with the arrest on Dec. 27 of Michelle Clark, 46.

Police say she misappropriated funds for which she was responsible that belonged to Remington Troop 1171.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division identified over $7,000 worth of questionable transactions including small purchases at fast food restaurants to hundreds of dollars for personal utility bills, according to an FCSO release.

Clark was charged with felony embezzlement, related to six months of transactions totaling more than $1,500, the release stated.

The money, including from fundraisers, was intended for official Boy Scouts expenses only, including new equipment, the sheriff’s office said.