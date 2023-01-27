 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Remington woman dies in crash with dump-truck on Route 29

  • 0
VSP

A Remington woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County involving a dump-truck.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident that occurred at 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the intersection of U.S. Route 29 (James Madison Hwy.) and Route 15 Business (N. James Madison St.), near Remington.

A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route 29 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 15 Business, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As the PT Cruiser crossed over the northbound lanes of the highway, it collided with a northbound 1995 Mack dump truck.

The driver of the Chrysler, Diana E. Esry, 62, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, the release stated.

The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old male from Chantilly, was not injured in the crash.

People are also reading…

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert