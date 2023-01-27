Remington woman dies in crash with dump-truck on Route 29

A Remington woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County involving a dump-truck.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident that occurred at 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the intersection of U.S. Route 29 (James Madison Hwy.) and Route 15 Business (N. James Madison St.), near Remington.

A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route 29 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 15 Business, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

As the PT Cruiser crossed over the northbound lanes of the highway, it collided with a northbound 1995 Mack dump truck.

The driver of the Chrysler, Diana E. Esry, 62, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, the release stated.

The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old male from Chantilly, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.