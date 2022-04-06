Removal of debris from Jan. 3 snowstorm expected to continue through spring

More than three months after the snowstorm a massive snowstorm slammed the Fredericksburg region crews continue to clear mangled trees and limbs from roadsides.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday that crews are still “working seven days a week to collect roadside debris from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3 winter storm.”

VDOT said the debris crews will collect along Fredericksburg District routes is now estimated at 1.2 million cubic yards, which is an increase from earlier post-storm estimates.

In its original estimation, VDOT expected contractors to clear more than 300,000 cubic yards of debris along state-maintained roads in the 14-county VDOT district.

The Jan. 3 storm dumped between 10.8 and 14.6 inches of snow in the Fredericksburg area, according to the state report on the response to the storm, which left hundreds of motorists stranded overnight on Interstate 95.

The snow followed rain and happened during a drastic temperature drop, which led to the extensive damage to trees and utility lines.

VDOT said it has 20 crews “working daily to gather downed trees and debris from road shoulders and medians” along more than 700 secondary roads in Caroline, King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties.

The cleanup started first on I–95, then shifted to other local roads.

Those crews have scooped up and hauled away “more than 655,300 cubic yards of material, representing an estimated 54 percent of storm debris along state-maintained roads in Fredericksburg District,” VDOT said. “Around 17,000 cubic yards of debris is being picked up by crews daily.”

"We will not stop until we have reached every state-maintained road to gather storm debris,” Joyce McGowan, assistant district administrator for maintenance for VDOT’s Fredericksburg District, stated in the release. “We appreciate the region's patience as we steadily work toward reaching all of our affected routes.”

The debris removal will continue through spring, VDOT said, with the work expected to be finished in June.