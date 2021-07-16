Replacement time capsule planned for site of Lee statue

Virginia plans to replace a time capsule filled with Confederate coins, buttons and battle flags under the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond with one reflecting modern times. And the state is taking the public's suggestions for what to include.
Tori Feyrer, Virginia's assistant secretary of education, said the state hopes to capture all that Virginians have faced over the past year and a half—a global pandemic, a deep reckoning with the state's racial past and other historic changes.
So far, the state has received 73 submissions from the public of items offered for inclusion. Those interested can suggest an item on the submission page at governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule by Tuesday's deadline. From there, a panel will review and select suggested items to be placed in the new time capsule.
Feyrer said the panel will strive to select items that represent diverse communities and Virginians of all backgrounds, including children, teachers, protesters and other community members.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order to remove the Lee statue in June 2020 after it became the center of racial-justice protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The statue remains standing while the Virginia Supreme Court considers two lawsuits from residents fighting to keep the statue in place.
The push to remove the statue and the Confederate relics underneath is part of an ongoing movement in cities across the South to remove monuments and rename streets, school buildings and other memorials honoring Confederate leaders.
In March, experts from Historic Jamestowne scanned the pedestal and identified a spot in the base where the time capsule is thought to lie.
Records from the Library of Virginia and clippings from the Richmond Dispatch dated Oct. 26, 1887, show 37 residents, organizations and business contributed about 60 objects to the original capsule. Listed among the contents are Virginia Confederate buttons, Confederate Treasury notes, newspaper clippings, battle flags and coins.
When the capsule is removed, it will be transferred to the Department of Historic Resources' conservation lab, where experts will examine the contents, Feyrer said. Once the contents have been preserved, they may be lent to local museums and cultural institutions for display.
David Givens, the director of archaeology at Jamestown Preservation, helped conduct the scan of the granite pedestal to find the time capsule. Givens is eager to reveal the old time capsule, mostly because he wants to confirm that it is actually where he and other experts think it is. He also worries that without a proper seal, the contents could have suffered water damage over the past 134 years.
"Until you actually dig it, until you actually look through the time capsule and go to open it up, that's the only way you're going to have positive proof," Givens said.
Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who has done extensive research on the capsule, said most of the items listed as contained in it do not have much historical value, except for a rumored picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin. He said there is only one known photo of Lincoln in death, an image that was taken in New York and is held in a museum.
If there's an actual photo in the capsule, it could be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, Brumfield said. Even if it's a drawing and it has never been published before, it could have some significance."
"It's a major victory to just find it and get it out," Brumfield said of the capsule.