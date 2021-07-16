Replacement time capsule planned for site of Lee statue

"Until you actually dig it, until you actually look through the time capsule and go to open it up, that's the only way you're going to have positive proof," Givens said.

Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who has done extensive research on the capsule, said most of the items listed as contained in it do not have much historical value, except for a rumored picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin. He said there is only one known photo of Lincoln in death, an image that was taken in New York and is held in a museum.

If there's an actual photo in the capsule, it could be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, Brumfield said. Even if it's a drawing and it has never been published before, it could have some significance."

"It's a major victory to just find it and get it out," Brumfield said of the capsule.