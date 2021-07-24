Report claims Virginia pays for low-quality conservation easements

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The office also recommended amending state law to require a lower threshold for quality reviews by the Conservation Department.

Its audit suggested requiring a Conservation Department review when an easement’s appraised value involves a preservation tax credit of $1 million or more.

The state Department of Taxation also concurred with the report’s findings, the OSIG report said.

The state allows an income tax credit for 40 percent of the value of donated land or conservation easements, the Conservation Department said. “In effect, Virginia is paying for natural resource preservation through these tax credits,” the OSIG audit said.

Holmes of PEC said it appears the OSIG report wants to re-litigate a proposal to change the program that the General Assembly has twice rejected in recent years. Most recently, that was Senate Bill 604 in the 2020 session, he said.

It is misleading, at best, for OSIG to claim an easement that meets all applicable federal and state standards is deficient because it doesn’t meet a twice-rejected criteria, Holmes said.