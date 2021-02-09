Report finds Virginia's schools are not adequately serving students with disabilities

Stafford and Spotsylvania were the only two local divisions to meet the statewide target graduation rate of 56 percent for students with IEPs in 2018.

Black students with disabilities were less likely to graduate than students with disabilities of any other race, according to the JLARC report.

The report also considered how well Virginia schools are preparing students with special education needs to succeed outside of the K–12 system. It found that the proportion of students with disabilities who were employed or seeking higher education one year after graduation varied widely across the state, from a low of 30 percent to a high of 97 percent.

Locally, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County did not meet the state target of 72 percent or more of students with IEPs who were enrolled in higher education or in some other postsecondary education or training or were employed within one year of leaving high school.

Just under 63 percent of Spotsylvania students and 71 percent of Fredericksburg students with disabilities were employed or enrolled in higher education one year after high school.

RACE AND LOCATION