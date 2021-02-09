Report finds Virginia's schools are not adequately serving students with disabilities

Virginia’s public schools are failing to meet the needs of students with disabilities and the requirements of federal special education mandates, according to a recent report by the Joint Legislative Audit Review Committee, the General Assembly’s watchdog agency.
Among the report‘s findings were that there is a 30-point gap in the graduation rate between students with and without disabilities; that schools are not adequately preparing special education students for life after graduation; that enrollment in special education is higher among minority students; that half of individualized education programs—or IEPs—lack academic or functional goals; and that schools rely on under-qualified teachers to fill special education teaching positions.
It also found the Virginia Department of Education has not been adequately monitoring local school divisions or providing sufficient oversight, making it difficult to identify or correct problems.
The report was presented last month to Gov. Ralph Northam and members of the General Assembly, who described it as “shocking” and “devastating,” according to a Dec. 14 Virginia Mercury article.
Schools are required to provide special education services to meet the needs of children with disabilities under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
In Virginia, approximately 164,000 students received special education services—13 percent of the state’s student population.
Locally, about 8,700 students with disabilities attended area school divisions last school year, according to data from the VDOE.
GRADUATION RATES
The JLARC report found that although the high school graduation rate for students with disabilities increased since 2008, there is still a 30-point gap between their graduation rate and that of students without disabilities.
In VDOE Region 3—which includes all Fredericksburg area school divisions as well as divisions in the Northern Neck—58 percent of students with disabilities graduated high school with a regular diploma in 2018, compared with 93 percent of those without disabilities, according to the report.
Graduation rates for students with disabilities vary across the state, from a high of 70 percent in Region 4 in Northern Virginia to a low of 47 percent in Region 8 in Southside Virginia.
Among local public school divisions, the rate of students with IEPs who graduated with a regular diploma in 2019 ranged from a low of 42.5 percent in Caroline County to a high of 68.2 percent in Stafford County, according to VDOE data.
Stafford and Spotsylvania were the only two local divisions to meet the statewide target graduation rate of 56 percent for students with IEPs in 2018.
Black students with disabilities were less likely to graduate than students with disabilities of any other race, according to the JLARC report.
The report also considered how well Virginia schools are preparing students with special education needs to succeed outside of the K–12 system. It found that the proportion of students with disabilities who were employed or seeking higher education one year after graduation varied widely across the state, from a low of 30 percent to a high of 97 percent.
Locally, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County did not meet the state target of 72 percent or more of students with IEPs who were enrolled in higher education or in some other postsecondary education or training or were employed within one year of leaving high school.
Just under 63 percent of Spotsylvania students and 71 percent of Fredericksburg students with disabilities were employed or enrolled in higher education one year after high school.
RACE AND LOCATION
The JLARC report revealed the proportion of students who have been identified and found eligible for special education in Virginia varies by school division and by race.
“Economic factors, including the percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced-price lunch and poverty rate, and geographic areas of school divisions do not appear to account for the variation in the proportion of students enrolled in special education,” the report states.
Locally, between 11 percent and 16 percent of the student population was enrolled in special education last school year, according to VDOE data. The state median is 13 percent.
However—also according to the JLARC report—Black students in Virginia are disproportionately enrolled in special education, a fact in all five local school divisions.
Last year, Black students in Fredericksburg were most disproportionately enrolled in special education, making up 33 percent of the total student population, but 43 percent of the special education population, according to VDOE data.
In Spotsylvania schools, Black students made up 18 percent of the total population but 23 percent of the special education population. In King George, it was 15 percent and 20 percent; in Stafford, 20 percent and 23 percent; and in Caroline, 26 percent and 27 percent.
NEED FOR TEACHERS
Schools are required by state and federal law to create IEPs for every student identified as eligible to receive special education services, and these plans are meant to describe the student’s academic and functional needs, establish goals and specify what services the student will receive.
The JLARC report’s authors reviewed a sample of 90 IEPs from divisions across the state and found that about one-third lacked a description of the student’s academic or functional needs, one-quarter did not describe the effect of the disability on the student’s educational performance and one-half lacked academic or functional goals.
According to the report, problems with IEPs may stem from a lack of expertise or training among special education teachers.
“In interviews, special education directors noted new special education teachers most often need training on IEP development,” the report states. “Lack of IEP development training and experience is further exacerbated by school divisions’ reliance on provisionally licensed teachers for special education.”
The report found that schools use provisionally-licensed teachers—who are required to have completed only one course in special education prior to being hired—or long-term substitutes to fill special education teaching positions more often than in other positions.
In VDOE Region 3, 18 percent of special education teachers are provisionally-licensed, compared with 7 percent in other subject areas.
There are also more vacancies in special education than in other teaching positions. In all of Region 3, 2.5 percent of special education positions are vacant, compared with 1.6 percent of positions in other subject areas.
In Stafford County, 52 out of a total 325 special education positions—or 16 percent—are held by provisionally licensed teachers.
“An additional 33 applications for licenses have been sent to VDOE for special education teachers and have not been processed; some of these may be granted full licenses and others may be given provisional licenses,” division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said in an email.
There are 15 vacant special education positions in Stafford schools. Seven are filled by long-term substitutes.
According to Pat Taylor Smith, supervisor of human resources for Caroline Public Schools, 10 special education teaching positions out of a total of 47—about 22 percent—are filled by provisionally licensed teachers. Smith said there are two vacant special education positions currently being filled by long-term substitutes.
In Fredericksburg public schools, 19 out of 47 special education teaching positions—40 percent—are filled by provisionally licensed teachers.
There are three vacant positions, including one new position at Walker–Grant Middle School, due to an increase in enrollment. One of the vacancies is filled by a long-term substitute, who is in the process of applying for a provisional license, according to the school division.
According to the JLARC report, research shows that “targeted financial incentives” can help increase teacher retention in hard-to-fill areas.
Stafford does offer a supplement to autism teachers, “given the historic difficulty filling those positions specifically,” Osborn said.
In Fredericksburg schools, human resources director Sue Keffer said there have at times been stipends offered for additional duties that special education teachers have taken on, such as administering alternative state assessment tests, but no stipends specifically for special education teachers.
According to the JLARC report, North Carolina and Tennessee offered $1,800 and $5,000 bonuses to teachers in hard-to-staff areas and found the payments increased retention by 17 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
The JLARC report includes 27 recommendations for improving the state’s special education services by either legislative action or improvement within the VDOE.
The recommendations include:
- More required training for teachers in writing IEPs and required oversight of IEPs for compliance with state and federal law;
- Developing a statewide plan for post-high school transition planning for special education students;
- Mandating that schools complete self-assessment for inclusivity;
- Developing a statewide plan for recruiting and retaining special education teachers;
- Directing VDOE to revise its complaint procedures to “achieve full and appropriate remedies for school divisions’ non-compliance.”
