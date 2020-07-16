RICHMOND—The Washington Post released a report Thursday evening alleging widespread sexual misconduct among senior executives at the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.
Three men cited in the article, Larry Michael, Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, have left the team in the past week.
The newspaper said it interviewed 15 former female Redskins employees. The majority spoke on condition of anonymity over fear of litigation; some said they had signed nondisclosure agreements and the team warned of legal retribution if they spoke negatively about the franchise. The Post reported in spoke with an additional 40 current and former employees and reviewed text messages and team documents.
“I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive–aggressive environment,” former VP of communications Julia Payne told the newspaper. “And I worked in politics.”
Rumors had been swirling about the article for the past week after the team hired star D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an “independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.”
The article does not directly connect team owner Dan Snyder to the incidents, but describes him as having created what the women viewed as “a sophomoric culture of verbal abuse.”
Said Payne to the newspaper: “With such a toxic, mood-driven environment, and the owner behaving like he does, how could anyone think these women would go to HR?”
The team’s three minority shareholders have enlisted an investment bank to help sell their combined 40 percent stake in the team.
Longtime team president Bruce Allen was fired in December. He has been replaced by new coach Ron Rivera, who was given broad latitude to change the culture around the organization.
Two female reporters from other organizations went on the record with the Post to describe instances of harassment.
Rhiannon Walker, who reports on the team for The Athletic, filed a complaint with the team alleging that Santos, the director of player personnel, had pinched her and told her she had “an ass like a wagon,” she told the newspaper.
Michael, who served as the radio voice of the team for 16 years, abruptly retired on Wednesday. The Post article alleges that in 2018, he made comments about the attractiveness of a college-aged intern into a live microphone.
Mann, an assistant director of pro personnel, allegedly made several sexually suggestive text messages to female employees.
The article describes the team’s training camp in Richmond as “a hotbed of improper activity,” centering around the Tobacco Company restaurant, which was across the street from the team hotel, the Omni.
On Wednesday, the team promoted Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting and advance coordinator to replace Mann.
Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season. Rivera was hired on New Year’s Day and given control of football operations. The team this week announced it’s dumping the name “Redskins” after 87 years.
Allen’s departure coincided with the firing of the team’s previous medical and training staff, and Rivera brought trainers with him from Carolina and hired a new coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.