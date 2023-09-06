An estimated 1.4 million people visited Shenandoah National Park last year, spending $104 million in communities near the park, according to a new report from the National Park Service.

That tourism spending supported 1,240 jobs in the area, causing a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $145 million.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a statement. “With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”

Visitors to Shenandoah National Park come seeking opportunities to learn, recreate, relax and build community, said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

“We recognize that tourism has an effect on the local economy and we strive to provide an excellent visitor experience to inspire visitors to continue to return to the area for generations to come,” Kenney said.

The popular national park following Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Mountains spans eight counties — Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren.

National Park Service economists looked at tourism impact nationwide. The report showed $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.

This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion, according to the release.

The lodging sector had the highest direct effects for visitor spending with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector was had the second greatest effects, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.