Republicans dominate in Culpeper races, with some exceptions

"Generally, I'm not surprised," Keene said in an interview. "But I didn't think it would be as close as it is, one way or the other. We're pleased with how our candidates did on the whole.

Early voting, which Virginia Republicans generlly avoided in the 2020 election, is now a key to victory, he said during the GOP committee's gathering at The Culpeper Center on Main Street,

"The big thing to take out of all these elections is early voting," Keene said. "If Republicans can figure out how to counter the Democrats, or those who are middle or to the left, for early voting we might be in better shape all around. We've got to figure out early voting from the top down.

"We're working to make Republicans feel comfortable, that it's OK to go vote early," he added. "If we can get those who already are going to vote Republican to get to the polls quicker, earlier, then we can concentrate on targeting those independents or these people that may not vote often. We've got to be able to reach those people who may not be voting and get them to go vote.

Clements, the registrar, said the county Elections Board should be able to certify Culpeper's results by Friday. Worst case, board members will reconvene on Monday to certify the election results, he said.

