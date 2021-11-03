Republicans dominate in Culpeper races, with some exceptions

In Culpeper-area races for state office, the Republican statewide candidates and Dels. Nick Freitas and Michael Webert swept to victory Tuesday by wide margins.
In races for local office, the results were more mixed, with the GOP suffering defeats in some marquee contests, notably the town of Culpeper's mayoral race, and contests for the Cedar Mountain District's seat on the Board of Supervisors and the Stevensburg District seat on the School Board.
In the gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin trounced Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor.
In Culpeper, Youngkin received 13,408 votes, or 66.5 percent of the total, to McAuliffe's 6,617 votes, or 32.8 percent. Liberation candidate Princess L. Blanding won 105 votes.
Other GOP candidates on the statewide ticket saw similar results locally.
Republican lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears won 13,318 votes, or 66.3 percent, to Democrat Hala Ayala's 6,737 votes, or 33.5 percent.
Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares won 13,196 votes, or 65.7 percent, to Attorney General Mark R. Herring's 6,855 votes, or 34.1 percent.
On Wednesday, the area's member of Congress praised Youngkin on his win and thanked election officials for their hard work.
“I want to extend my congratulations to Glenn Youngkin on his victory—and I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections for their tireless efforts in ensuring a free and fair election," U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statemnet. "Additionally, I want to thank former Governor McAuliffe for his continued commitment to the workers, families, and communities of Virginia.
“... In the weeks and months ahead, I am committed to working with Mr. Youngkin and his staff to find common ground, discuss priorities important to the people of Central Virginia, and—just as I have under the Northam Administration—identify how Congress can work in tandem with our Commonwealth to deliver for our families, seniors, veterans, and small businesses," Spanberger said.
In Virginia's 30th House District contest, with 14 precincts of 15 reporting, Del. Nick J. Freitas, R-Culpeper, prevailed handily.
The Republican legislator won 8,253 votes, or 62.5 percent of the total, to Democratic challenger Annette Hyde's 4,930 votes, or 37.3 percent.
In all races, the missing precinct is for post-election ballots that were dropped off in the polling place Tuesday or received via properly postmarked mail, Culpeper Registrar James Clements said. County elections officials are waiting on any ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive by Friday at noon, Clements said. Those final numbers will be added Friday at noon.
In Virginia's 18th House District, Del. Michael Webert, R-Loudoun, received 4,999 votes, or 73.2 percent, to Democratic challenger Douglas Ward's 1,815 votes, or 26.6 percent.
For an off-year election, and one held on a cool and drizzly day, turnout was significantly higher than usual, election observers said.
"Our election officers did a great job handling the stresses of a very busy day," Clements said. "Even with the weather, voters were excited to cast their ballots."
"Turnout was remarkably heavy, particularly in the out-of-town polling locations," Jim Restel, chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee, said Wednesday. "The actual numbers by precinct are somewhat masked because of the way early and vote by mail ballots are counted. Over 6,100 voters took advantage of early and vote-by-mail this election."
On Saturday, Oct. 30, 617 people voted at the Registrar’s Office, Restel said.
"The population of Culpeper County has shifted since the last re-districting effort, and we anticipate the new electoral-seat lines to shift to more fairly represent the growing population density of the town of Culpeper," he added.
On election night, Culpeper County Republican Committee Chair Marshall Keene expressed happiness with the voting's overall trend.
"Generally, I'm not surprised," Keene said in an interview. "But I didn't think it would be as close as it is, one way or the other. We're pleased with how our candidates did on the whole.
Early voting, which Virginia Republicans generlly avoided in the 2020 election, is now a key to victory, he said during the GOP committee's gathering at The Culpeper Center on Main Street,
"The big thing to take out of all these elections is early voting," Keene said. "If Republicans can figure out how to counter the Democrats, or those who are middle or to the left, for early voting we might be in better shape all around. We've got to figure out early voting from the top down.
"We're working to make Republicans feel comfortable, that it's OK to go vote early," he added. "If we can get those who already are going to vote Republican to get to the polls quicker, earlier, then we can concentrate on targeting those independents or these people that may not vote often. We've got to be able to reach those people who may not be voting and get them to go vote.
Clements, the registrar, said the county Elections Board should be able to certify Culpeper's results by Friday. Worst case, board members will reconvene on Monday to certify the election results, he said.
