Republicans hold Culpeper rally to urge early voting

About 30 people attended Friday morning’s campaign rally in the rain hosted by Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell to raise awareness about the first day of early voting for the Nov. 2 election.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, were among those who gathered at Main and Davis streets to wave signs with other Republicans, starting at 8 a.m.
Russell, who organized the event, and the state representatives spoke in the Main Street park next to Frosty’s before proceeding across the street to vote in the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office. Russell was the first to speak.
"This was the only early-vote rally in entire state that I’m aware of," the councilman said later via email. "It’s important for people to get out and vote early.
"I reiterated what the stakes are in this election, Russell said. "We need new energy for Culpeper to eliminate the double car tax, get drinkable tap water, save Lake Pelham, and have more diverse and flexible housing. Or we can maintain the status quo of uncontrolled development, double-taxing cars, undrinkable tap water and losing Lake Pelham."
“From efficiency of campaigns to fiscal responsibility to voter integrity, voting early is now superior," Freitas said at the rally.
"I never would have said that before, but I’ve been convinced by looking at the data, looking at the numbers, and the smaller the race, the smaller the numbers, easier to track,” he added.
In last November’s congressional election, the Culpeper delegate lost to incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, by about 8,200 votes in a race that garnered more than 450,000 across the district.
Freitas took a while to admit that Spanberger won, and never officially conceded, contributing to voter-fraud claims that were never substantiated.
Democrat Annette Hyde, a yoga teacher from Madison County, is again challenging Freitas in the Nov. 2 election for statehouse.
The two candidates participated Thursday night in a virtual forum with the Culpeper Branch NAACP. See coverage of that event in an upcoming Star-Exponent edition.
Russell also participated in the NAACP forum, with challenger and fellow Councilman Frank Reaves. Reaves and Freitas will appear in a forum Tuesday at Germanna Community College's Daniel Technology Center that will be sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Freitas and Hyde will appear Wednesday in Part 2 of the chamber forum.
“People were going out of their mind about voter fraud,” Sen. Reeves said at Friday’s Culpeper GOP rally about a recent rally he attended with the National Rifle Association.
Like Freitas, Reeves seemed to downplay earlier voter-fraud allegations, especially those connected to early voting or voting by mail.
Such vote totals are added at the end of an in-person voting day, and have drastically changed election outcomes. This happened last year in Spanberger's 51-percent win over Freitas, who lost his early Election Day lead.
“We know what number we got to get to because we know the number we have to have to win,” Reeves said at Friday's rally. “How hard is that to do the math on the computer? It’s not. We didn’t know about all these things last year and how they were manipulating it. We do now. How do we react?”
The state senator said Republican voters need to turn out so their candidates can win all the races.
“It’s not massive numbers—this is a small area … We just have to turn out, it’s that simple, like taking a football across the goal line, but you got to be fired up,” Reeves said.
“Until we get majorities where we work, we can’t change any of the laws. But we can play by the rules to the best way we can play. Beat them at their own game. That’s what we have to do. I am tired of it, too, am tired of losing, having votes come across my desk, has no impact. Right here today, right now, you can make a difference.”
The former Army Ranger mentioned “the surge,” comparing the GOP's battle plan for voting to increasing troops in Fallujah, Iraq, “so we could secure it.”
Reeves said party members will be needed at every poll on Election Day to watch for voter fraud.
“Jon (Russell) will write a letter for you, allow you to go into the polls, check numbers to make sure we don’t have any hanky-panky going on,” he said.
Reeves said he’d been on the road for two weeks talking about voting, and that Friday’s rally in Culpeper was the only one he had been invited to except for the annual March for Life.
“Because we’re tired of killing innocent children and we need to get out to vote,” he said.
Since mid-summer in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, local Democrats have stressed the importance of early voting in this fall's state elections.
Early Friday on the county party's Facebook page, Culpeper Democrats advised residents that "Voting STARTS NOW!" It noted that people can vote in person at the Registrar's Office, 151 N. Main St. in downtown Culpeper, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), or by mail.
Mary Jo Monahan was among the first local residents to vote Friday morning inside the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office.
“I was not at the rally. I was there to vote with my husband. We got in line at 8:30, there were three of us in line,” she said in a phone interview later Friday. Monahan is a member of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee.
Recently retired as CEO of the American Social Work Boards, headquartered in Culpeper, Monahan said she believes very strongly in early voting and all the ways that Americans have to exercise their right to vote.
“It’s also our obligation to vote,” she said, adding, “There should be more than one way to vote in a democracy.”
In the previous election during the COVID-19 pandemic, early and absentee voting by mail was a wonderful solution, Monahan said.
“It made it safe and also made it more secure to be able to vote early in person right down at the registrar’s office,” she said.
Culpeper County is fortunate to have James Clements as its registrar, Monahan added.
“I really admire him and his patience with the process,” she said.
Clements greeted early voters Friday morning at the outside door to his office and escorted them two at a time up the elevator to vote.
“It felt very safe,” Monahan said, relaying this message: “Early voting is a safe and secure way to exercise your freedom.”
As an election official for years in Tampa, Fla., Monahan had to vote early there because officials were not allowed to cast their own ballots on Election Day.
She got involved in the electoral process after Florida’s “hanging chad” debacle during the presidential election of George W. Bush versus Al Gore.
“I was so upset by that, I said I’m going to be a volunteer,” Monahan said, adding it was a nice surprise to learn that election officials receive a small stipend for their services.
Since retiring, she took the required course, got certified here as an election official and worked the Democratic primary in June.
Asked about voter fraud, Monahan said, “I have complete confidence in the system here in Culpeper and the whole state of Virginia … We monitor and work closely with the registrar’s office to ensure safe and fair elections … both parties do—that’s the way it should be.”
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings and staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
(540) 825-4315