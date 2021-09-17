Republicans hold Culpeper rally to urge early voting

Such vote totals are added at the end of an in-person voting day, and have drastically changed election outcomes. This happened last year in Spanberger's 51-percent win over Freitas, who lost his early Election Day lead.

“We know what number we got to get to because we know the number we have to have to win,” Reeves said at Friday's rally. “How hard is that to do the math on the computer? It’s not. We didn’t know about all these things last year and how they were manipulating it. We do now. How do we react?”

The state senator said Republican voters need to turn out so their candidates can win all the races.

“It’s not massive numbers—this is a small area … We just have to turn out, it’s that simple, like taking a football across the goal line, but you got to be fired up,” Reeves said.

“Until we get majorities where we work, we can’t change any of the laws. But we can play by the rules to the best way we can play. Beat them at their own game. That’s what we have to do. I am tired of it, too, am tired of losing, having votes come across my desk, has no impact. Right here today, right now, you can make a difference.”