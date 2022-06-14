Republicans stump in Culpeper for 7th District, promising change

It was just a dry run for the real thing next week, but Culpeper-area Republicans cast ballots for the primary candidates of their choice when the 7th Congressional District’s entire GOP field came to town last weekend.

The Culpeper County Republican Committee welcomed contenders Gina Ciarcia, Derrick Anderson, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch, Bryce Reeves and Yesli Vega (as they appear on the ballot) to a breakfast meet-and-greet Saturday at Pepper’s Grill at 791 Madison Road. The hopefuls mingled with the committee’s guests, talking with people one-on-one or a table at a time.

When 85 Republicans voted toward the meeting’s end, three people topped the field: Vega with 38.5 percent, Anderson with 27 percent and Reeves with nearly 13 percent. Vanuch received 7 percent and Ciarcia and Ross both received 2.35 percent of the tally.

The committee hosted Republicans from Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, and invited everyone to vote.

At Central Virginia’s polling places, early voting in the primary has already begun. On Saturday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office on Main Street will be open for the last day of early voting.

Tuesday, June 21, will see the bulk of Republican voters going to the polls in the 7th District, where the winner will face U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in November’s general election.

Before Saturday’s straw poll, the Culpeper GOP invited the six primary candidates to give three-minute stump speeches.

Vega spoke last, but her energetic remarks were met with prolonged applause.

The Prince William County sheriff’s deputy spoke of her love for America, recalling how her parents Jose and Rene fled El Salvador in the middle of its civil war to make a home in Northern Virginia. Calling the United States the “greatest country known to mankind,” she said it gave her every opportunity.

Vega noted that her baby brother, Eric, was shot and nearly killed by MS-13 gang members. “When we talk about the border, when we talk about crime, when we talk about violence, I don’t talk to you all about it because I heard about it or somebody else’s story,” she said. “I talk to you about it because it’s personal for me.”

“We’re a nation of laws for a reason,” she said.

In 2013, unhappy with local government, she ran for her first elective office, receiving 81 percent of the primary vote for a seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and flipping a district that Republicans had previously lost by 8 points, to a 13-point victory, she said.

Having a conservative record and being a proven winner will “absolutely matter” in this fall’s race, she said. “That’s what it’s going to take to get rid of Abigail Spanberger and retire Nancy Pelosi,” she said.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, a moderate, an independent. We’re going to talk about the issues,” Vega said. “... When you’re pumping gas, guess what, there’s no such thing as a Democrat discount at the gas pump, is there? There is no such thing as a Democrat discount at the carryout at the grocery store. We’re all hurting, we’re all feeling the pinch. And at the end of the day, it comes down to failed Democrat policies.”

If she wins the primary, she vowed, “We’re going to take back the House, we’re going to lay the groundwork and we’re going to set the stage for the great American comeback.”

Anderson, whose combat slogan is “From combat to Congress,” said he’s the only candidate to have served in Iraq and Afghanistan’s war zones. Those experiences motivated him to seek the 7th District seat, a political outsider who had never run for or held elective office.

“Two days ago, on June 9th eight years ago, I lost five of my soldiers in Afghanistan,” he said. “I watched how the Biden administration failed to handle the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it hit home.” He recalled having Gold Star mothers calling him to ask what was going on in Afghanistan, and having to tell them, “I don’t think anyone truly has an answer.”

Anderson, who is from Spotsylvania, was an Army infantry officer during the Iraq surge. He later commanded two Special Forces teams in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Israel and Jordan, earned a law degree, clerked for two federal judges and worked on drug-control policy in the Trump administration.

Noting that Spanberger touts her service as a former CIA case officer, he said, “I’m the only person who can go toe to toe with her on these national-security issues, because I lived it.”

The election results in Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial race and in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District show the midterms hold great promise, Anderson said. “People are ready for change, they’re ready for fresh ideas,” he said. “And I hope to be that person in Congress, folks.”

Reeves, an insurance broker and former Army Ranger who represents part of the 7th District, said he has delivered results again and again in his nearly 11 years in the Virginia Senate. Voted into office three times, he represents what had been a Democrat-held district.

The senator said he shepherded Senate Bill 908 through passage, ensuring parents have the fundamental right to make decisions about their children’s education, care and upbringing. Attorney General Jason Miyares has cited that law in pushing back on Critical Race Theory, he said.

Reeves said he has also defended Virginians’ Second Amendment rights, expanding its reciprocity for concealed-carry gun permits to all 50 states.

“People are 30 days from (living on) the street,” he said, citing high gasoline and diesel prices. “We have lost our focus and our vision for America. ... We need leadership that can stand up to the leadership in Washington and set that vision. ... Give me the opportunity to run against Abigail Spanberger, and we’ll deliver the goods.”

Vanuch, chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors—a Democrat-majority panel—said she has succeeded in passing conservative measures.

Under her leadership, Stafford provided the county’s largest-ever pay raise for first responders and instituted a policy to defund Critical Race Theory programs, she said.

In 2019, Vanuch organized Stafford’s largest gun-rights rally, which drew 2,800 people to establish it as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“When I get to Congress, I’m going to secure the border,” she said. “We are going to deal with the economy, we’re going to create energy independence, and put forward an America First policy. We will always stand with our law-enforcement officers.”

The only candidate with federal experience in health-care policy, Vanuch said she is also the only candidate tied to more than 56 percent of the new 7th District’s voters.

“That is the largest strategic advantage over Abigail Spanberger,” she said. “... I can hold her accountable on her record. ... She is no moderate. She is an AOC voter.”

Ciarcia introduced herself as a career educator with five home-schooled children, and the wife of a retired Marine special operator who spent 24 years serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

With 10 days left in the race, she said there is no clear front-runner “and that makes it fun.”

Ciarcia said she agrees with Republicans’ belief that a “red wave” is coming in the midterm elections. But the question that voters will ask is, what are the winners going to do with that victory?

“We have prices through the roof, we have political prisoners being held from Jan. 6th, we have corruption all throughout D.C. We have problem upon problem upon problem,” she said. “... We need the right kind of Republican to go to D.C. and turn this country around. Not the go-along, get-along kind, not the status quo. We need people who will fight for you and this nation.”

Ciarcia urged people to watch the two-minute single-issue videos on her YouTube channel to learn about her stances.

“I am about getting things done and doing the right thing, not political platitudes, not rubbing you the right way,” she said. “... Let’s go to D.C. Let’s solve problems. Let’s stand up against the radical left, let’s speak the truth boldly, with conviction. That’s what I’m about.”

A born-again Christian with a large family from Spotsylvania and Stafford, David Ross served 20 years in the Marine Corps and has long been a member of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Virginia voters need a representative who will go to Washington and keep their promises, he said, vowing to keep his word if elected. President Trump kept his policy promises, Ross said.

Should he prevail, Ross promised to work to secure the nation’s southern border, stop sex trafficking, and halt the flow of fentanyl to schools.

“Our schools are in terrible shape. They’re indoctrinating our kids,” he said. “My eyes have been opened to it. We need federal funds to follow the students and have school choice in America. That’s free-market competition and it brings everybody’s level of education up.”

Ross also vowed to help abolish the U.S. Department of Education and deregulate other federal agencies.

