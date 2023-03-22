The first Golden Eagle ever admitted for care recently at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center died in spite of medical efforts to save it.

The immature Golden Eagle was found in a field last week, very close to the Center, located in Boyce in Clarke County, according to a recent Patient of the Week release. Staff followed the property owner and easily contained the bird.

An intake exam revealed no obvious fractures or trauma, yet the eagle was very thin and covered in mites and lice. Lead was ruled out as the cause, while the bird showed a heavy burden of blood parasites, anemia and an extremely high white blood cell count, indicating infection.

While awaiting results from additional testing, wildlife center staff supported the eagle with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Shortly after, this patient perked up a bit and staff were hopeful it would continue to improve.

After hours of receiving fluids, the raptor attempted to stand, but was still too weak to lift its head. Ultimately, the eagle passed away within 24 hours.

Based on a liver biopsy and a examination of surrounding tissues, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center medical staff believe the eagle died from coelomitis, an infection in the body cavity likely caused, in this case, by liver trauma and necrosis. This eagle was simply too far gone to recover by the time it was admitted, according to the release.

Golden Eagles have smaller heads than the more common Bald Eagles, with more proportional beaks, golden feathers on the nape and a bright yellow base of upper beak. They also have feathers all the way down to their feet.

Golden Eagles are more closely related to hawks than Bald Eagles, who are classified as “fishing eagles.” The Goldens have impressively large talons and are a fierce hunter and predator. See blueridgewildlifecenter.org for more information.