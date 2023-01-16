Resident issues $1K matching challenge grant for Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter

Culpeper County community benefactor and longtime resident, Nancy Garrett, has issued a $1,000 matching donation challenge to help local homeless.

A December article in the Star-Exponent laid out the difficulties in getting volunteers for the temporary Winter Heat Shelter at St. Luke’s Church, she said in recent correspondence. With no federal, state or local government support providing funding for the winter shelter, the St. Luke’s facility had to close.

The shelter board made the decision in early January to shutter the facility due to lack of overnight chaperones, even paid ones, as well as an uptick in COVID cases. Now, more than a dozen people who were staying at the church shelter are being housed at Sleepy Hollow Motel.

Started by local churches in 2008, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter continues to provide dinner for motel occupants.

“Donations are desperately needed to ensure that our homeless population has a warm place to stay during the winter months—through March,” said Garrett, a strong advocate for Culpeper homeless.

To that end, she has stepped forward with a $1,000 donation and is challenging businesses to match the donation. Small gifts from churches and other citizens will also help, Garrett said.

“What about our Town Council who recently made a financial commitment of millions of dollars for a badly needed swimming pool for Culpeper? Surely, it could make a financial commitment to the homeless to insure they have a safe and warm place to stay during the winter months,” she said.

Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson Nancie Howden said they are currently paying for 14 rooms at the motel.

The group has enough funds to keep them there until the end of February, she said on Monday.

“We have had inquiries asking for (more) rooms, which unfortunately we cannot support without cutting short the time for the rooms we have,” Howden said.

Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter is currently spending $6,000 weekly for hotels, food delivery staff and food, she said. Some of the churches and organizations helping to fix a nightly dinner bring their own food and others use the food purchased by the shelter.

“Long term, the homeless in the region need a year round solution that can provide support to get them housed and back on their feet,” Howden said.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, P. O. Box 1262, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Contact culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com and on Facebook for more information.