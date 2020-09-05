Residents, health workers hope flu shots stave off 'double whammy' of flu, coronavirus

Worried about “the double whammy that may be coming,” Diane Powell wasted no time getting a flu shot this year.
The Stafford County woman has been following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both for COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. When the CDC said “getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever” and that September and October are the best times to be vaccinated, Powell went to a pharmacy on Tuesday—the first day of September—and got a shot in the arm.
Then, the 79-year-old posted what she’d done, generating comments from friends all over the Northeast.
“Getting a flu shot is not usually a topic of conversation on Facebook,” she said. “Some people said, ‘Do you think it’s too early?’ and I said no, they’re starting to push this. You don’t want to wait until October and find out they’ve run out of vaccines. This is going to make the rounds of those of us who are aware of the double whammy that may be coming, and more people may be getting flu shots this year than have in the past.”
Public health officials across the Rappahannock Area Health District, state and nation are saying the same. Because patients who get severe cases of the flu use the same medical resources as those with the novel coronavirus—including hospital beds and respirators, doctors and nurses—medical officials are advising people get flu shots to keep health care systems from being overwhelmed.
“Since we do not yet have a vaccine for COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we protect ourselves against influenza,” said Jennifer Shiflett, nurse manager for the local health district. “Flu shots help protect you from getting the flu, and they have also been found to reduce the likelihood you will need to be hospitalized if you do become sick with the flu.”
Meg Pemberton, who works with elderly patients in the Fredericksburg area, is recommending that all her clients get the flu shot. She, too, is concerned about what’s been called a “twindemic: a significant flu season on top of a very active COVID-19 fall season.”
She hopes people understand that the annual flu shot does not protect people against the virus. Likewise, when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, it won’t protect people from the seasonal flu.
The ailments are both respiratory illnesses, but they’re caused by different viruses. However, getting a flu shot could minimize the risk of the double whammy that’s never happened before fall 2020: the risk of getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“No one knows what would happen if both were contracted together,” said Mary Lou Nissim-Sabat, a retired home health-care nurse in Spotsylvania County. “That’s uncharted territory.”
‘UNPRECEDENTED’ YEAR
On its website, the CDC states it doesn’t know exactly how many people get sick with the flu each year. The flu is not a reportable disease—one required by law to be reported to government authorities—and not everyone who gets the flu seeks medical care.
However, the CDC estimates that the flu has sickened between 9 million and 45 million people each year since 2010. It’s also caused 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and resulted in 12,000 to 61,000 deaths each of those years, according to the CDC.
Add a global pandemic to the mix, and the result is an “unprecedented” year, said Samir Balile, clinical programs specialist for Giant Food. He works with Giant stores in the Fredericksburg area and says local trends, in terms of flu shots, are mirroring what the supermarket chain is seeing in its 153 stores in the mid-Atlantic region.
“We’ve actually increased our order of flu shots by 50 percent this year, anticipating the increased demand,” Balile said.
Giant always follows CDC guidelines with its vaccinations, and Balile said the agency usually recommends that people get their flu shots as soon as they’re available. This year, the recommendation was laser-focused—that “it’s best to get your flu shot starting in September,” Balile said. “It was never this specific before.”
Hilary Summers-Royce, a nurse practitioner with CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, works in the store’s pharmacies in Fredericksburg and Stafford, and says customers started asking about flu shots last month.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase,” she said. “Everyone’s been well-versed and educated [about the CDC recommendations]. They ask a lot of questions, which is great for us.”
For the first time, Mary Washington Healthcare is mandating that employees at all its locations—even those working from home—get flu shots, said Tammy Tibbs, infection control manager. Unlike past seasons, when health officials monitored flu conditions in the community and posted warnings when masks were needed or visitation was restricted, that won’t be done this fall “because we’re already there” as a result of the virus, she said.
“This is going to be a very unique flu season in regards to having COVID-19 in the community and hospital system,” Tibbs said. “Mostly our approach is going to be prevent those things that we can prevent.”
OTHER PRECAUTIONS
Dr. Steven Mussey, who practices internal medicine in Spotsylvania County, said the “competition to get vaccine felt tougher this season. The pharmacies are at an advantage and so much of the vaccinations are happening” there.
He and his partner, Dr. Lisa Sarber, said people should “get vaccinated immediately, and they appear plentiful at all of the pharmacies.”
Typically, less than half of Americans get the flu shot each year, according to the CDC. Some surveys by independent pharmacies have suggested that rate may increase this year, but Cynthia Armbrister of Stafford will not be among the recipients.
She has some underlying conditions that cause her to get ill after any vaccination. Nine years ago, she was in bed for three days after a tetanus shot.
Armbrister is a holistic health practitioner and says she’s not against vaccines in general, she just believes they’re not right for everyone. She recommends that her clients do what’s best for them.
On that note, she says she’ll probably “bite the bullet” and get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available. She won’t rush to get one of the first doses, though.
“I’m a little skeptical of stuff when it comes out. I always want the one that’s been out 50 years and they know the track record,” she said, “particularly with the rush that’s on for this. I would probably wait an extra month or two and see how everyone is reacting.”
In the meantime, she’ll stick with measures that she believes have protected her from the flu in the past—and they’re the same recommendations as with COVID-19. They include mask wearing (and Armbrister puts on a face shield on top of her mask when seeing patients), social distancing, rigorous hand washing and frequently disinfecting surface areas that are touched regularly.
“Basically, I feel like vaccine or not, everyone should be wearing a mask,” Armbrister said, “and doing everything they possibly can to protect all of us.”
Cathy Dyson
