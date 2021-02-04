Residents, staff at The Culpeper get COVID booster as outbreak continues

Residents and staff at The Culpeper retirement community received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in partnership with Walgreen’s and the Virginia Dept. of Health. The second shot was given approximately three weeks after more than 200 received the initial vaccine on Jan. 12.
The large, well-appointed, multi-level retirement village overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains also continues to battle the virus within its owns walls as an active outbreak persisted as of Thursday, Feb. 4.
Director of Marketing at the Culpeper, Rose Meeks Wallace, said in an email Thursday that the retirement community remains optimistic as COVID cases are showing a decline in Culpeper. VDH listed an outbreak, reported Dec. 9, 2020, in progress at the facility and 44 cases as of Feb. 4, 2021.
“We will continue to be diligent and follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” she said.
Some residents continue to quarantine; communal dining and activities are suspended throughout the community and visitation remains suspended for all residents in the main building. In following strict CDC guidelines, The Culpeper testing schedule will now, with the local case level falling below 10 percent (testing positivity rate), go from twice weekly to once weekly, Wallace said.
The fact that testing is still going on as vaccine is being administered “is a good reminder that even with the vaccine, we still must be diligent and precautionary measures are still in effect,” she said.
According to the CDC, the virus test rate for Culpeper as of Thursday was 8.3 percent and cases continued to decrease.
Wallace said they are extremely grateful to have held their second vaccination clinic this week.
“I know I speak on behalf of our Executive Director, Jim Jacobsen, along with our entire staff and all of our residents, when I express the gratitude we feel to have had the opportunity and privilege of having the second dose of the vaccine accessible to us,” Wallace said. “We are excited that so many participated and have been given this extra layer of protection from this pandemic.”
She paraphrased the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, “Only in the darkness can you see the stars,” in saying there has been quite a bit of darkness since March of 2020 with COVID-19.
Wallace added, “But we here at The Culpeper have certainly seen our share of stars—in the spirit, hard work and determination of our staff, the resilience and strength of our residents, and in the kindness and support of our residents’ families and with Culpeper as a whole.”
The vaccine is a shooting star, she said, “that we hope is followed by an extraordinary dawn of a new day that has a sunrise so bright that COVID is a dark moment and memory of the world’s past.”
A third vaccine clinic will be held at The Culpeper on Feb. 25.
