Residents, staff at The Culpeper get COVID booster as outbreak continues

According to the CDC, the virus test rate for Culpeper as of Thursday was 8.3 percent and cases continued to decrease.

Wallace said they are extremely grateful to have held their second vaccination clinic this week.

“I know I speak on behalf of our Executive Director, Jim Jacobsen, along with our entire staff and all of our residents, when I express the gratitude we feel to have had the opportunity and privilege of having the second dose of the vaccine accessible to us,” Wallace said. “We are excited that so many participated and have been given this extra layer of protection from this pandemic.”

She paraphrased the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, “Only in the darkness can you see the stars,” in saying there has been quite a bit of darkness since March of 2020 with COVID-19.

Wallace added, “But we here at The Culpeper have certainly seen our share of stars—in the spirit, hard work and determination of our staff, the resilience and strength of our residents, and in the kindness and support of our residents’ families and with Culpeper as a whole.”

The vaccine is a shooting star, she said, “that we hope is followed by an extraordinary dawn of a new day that has a sunrise so bright that COVID is a dark moment and memory of the world’s past.”

A third vaccine clinic will be held at The Culpeper on Feb. 25.

