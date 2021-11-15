Residents want public access restored where rivers meet

Christensen said Culpeper County holds a prescriptive easement from the cul-de-sac to the confluence.

City and county officials could not be reached Monday afternoon for comment.

A regional conservation nonprofit, Friends of the Rappahannock, has been talking with Fredericksburg officials to try and restore public access to the area.

“Friends of the Rappahannock is very interested in supporting the City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper County and community members in reestablishing access to the confluence of the Rappahannock and Rapdian rivers,” FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofmann told the Star-Exponent on Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We recognize this is a complex and sensitive issue and we are open to working with all involved to further the collective goals,” Hoffman said in an interview.

FOR River Stewards Adam Lynch and Michael Shaw will attend the Tuesday-night meeting to “support the municipalities and the community,” he said.

FOR does not “have an agenda” other than maximizing support for what localities are trying to achieve on the access issue, Hoffman said.