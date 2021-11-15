Residents want public access restored where rivers meet

Residents of Culpeper County’s Richardsville area will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to discuss regaining pedestrian access to the confluence of the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers.
At residents’ request several months ago, Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase arranged the meeting at the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville resident Kurt Christensen said.
VDOT Resident Engineer Mark Nesbit—responsible for Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock counties—and Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis will make presentations, Christensen said. County Administrator John Egertson was also invited to attend.
At question is the cul-de-sac where Richards Ferry Road ends in Culpeper County.
“Locals have hiked from the parking area (cul-de-sac) to the confluence for decades,” Christensen wrote the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “It was a great outing for families and is about a one-mile hike each way.”
Three years ago, the parking area was closed when VDOT officials allowed an adjacent landowner to shut the road at the cul-de-sac, he said.
“There is no place to park now,” Christensen said.
The city of Fredericksburg owns the land around the confluence, which is 12 miles upriver from the Interstate 95 bridge.
Christensen said Culpeper County holds a prescriptive easement from the cul-de-sac to the confluence.
City and county officials could not be reached Monday afternoon for comment.
A regional conservation nonprofit, Friends of the Rappahannock, has been talking with Fredericksburg officials to try and restore public access to the area.
“Friends of the Rappahannock is very interested in supporting the City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper County and community members in reestablishing access to the confluence of the Rappahannock and Rapdian rivers,” FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofmann told the Star-Exponent on Monday afternoon.
“We recognize this is a complex and sensitive issue and we are open to working with all involved to further the collective goals,” Hoffman said in an interview.
FOR River Stewards Adam Lynch and Michael Shaw will attend the Tuesday-night meeting to “support the municipalities and the community,” he said.
FOR does not “have an agenda” other than maximizing support for what localities are trying to achieve on the access issue, Hoffman said.
He noted that the confluence property is owned by Fredericksburg and for many years prior to 2019 the city allowed people to walk to the confluence. The city barred all-terrain vehicles, Hoffman said.
“The confluence affords the highest-quality recreational opportunity, the fishing is excellent, hiking is great, it’s one of the preferred places for overnight canoe and kayak camping,” he said. “It would be a shame to not have this resource available.”
Hoffman said FOR works actively to expand public access to waterways across the region, collaborating with many interested partners.
At the confluence, given the volume of the two rivers converging there, the Rappahannock is at its widest and rockiest point in the river’s nontidal region, FOR states on its website.
Before VDOT acted, there had been public access to the confluence from Richards Ferry Road for more than 240 years, Christensen said.
“Eugene Scheel’s book (“Culpeper, a Virginia County’s History Through 1920”) cites the Virginia General Assembly raising the ferry tariff for livestock on the route in 1780,” he said.
Christensen said he hopes officials will answer residents’ questions on Tuesday.
“How can a portion of this road be closed willy-nilly with no input from the public?” he asked.
“VDOT is required to have an extensive abandonment process for closing a road,” Christiansen said. “Why were Richardsville residents not part of this?”
And finally, he said, “Taxpayer money has been used for decades to maintain the cul-de-sac and parking area. Why is this investment being abandoned?”
