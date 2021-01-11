Restart our lives: Culpeper senior residents, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

“We are all very much looking forward to it. Hopefully it will keep us from spreading and it will keep you from spreading to your parents and grandparents,” she said. “None of us would like to have that on our minds that we have spread the virus and consider we don’t want to get it either.”

Retirement community resident Philip Clark echoed that sentiment.

“We have all been wondering when on earth are we going to get rid of this virus and now the chance has finally come,” he said in the video series. “Here we have a chance to do something not only for ourselves, but also for others. If we don’t have the virus we can’t spread it to anybody else. That’s our way of doing something for somebody other than ourselves also. I hope that we all do it, get in line for that shot and take it.”

Curtis Brooking, who lives with his wife, Dee, at The Culpeper, said he is ready for a new beginning with arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said the “normal” of yesterday has become a thing of the past.

“As we look now with hope and with anticipation of the vaccine being available, it lays out before us an opportunity to begin to restart our lives where there is hope and encouragement,” Mr. Brooking said. “I would encourage people to move forward with getting the vaccine.”