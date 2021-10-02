Retired chief historian with park service in Fredericksburg helped bring changes to mission, message

Sitting under a tall oak at the headquarters of the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, retired chief historian John Hennessy talked about the dramatic changes he was part of during his career in the park service.
When the Fredericksburg resident started as a seasonal park ranger at the Manassas Battlefield after college some 40 years ago—for what he thought would be a brief side trip before a career in business—he said the work being done by park historians was “in retrospect, so quaint.”
“The audiences the Park Service attracted [to its military parks] were overwhelmingly white and there was never anything remotely controversial said about the Civil War,” he said. “The debates were about things like what would have happened if Stonewall Jackson had been at Gettysburg. It was kind of an innocent time, and certainly reflected the comfort level most white Americans had with the war.”
Hennessy, who served as an assistant superintendent and then chief historian for the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania park from 1995 until his recent retirement, said he believes park historians have seen their mission evolve in recent years from storytellers to real interpreters of history.
“When I started, I’m not sure what we were doing: amusing, inspiring, providing the public record or serving as a mirror on society,” he said. “As I’ve gotten closer to the end of my career, the mirror metaphor for what we do looms large to me.
“There’s a lot in it that’s inspiring, the deeds of people who lived and fought here, from the perseverance of enslaved people to the experiences of civilians and soldiers that is truly awe-inspiring. But there’s also a lot in that mirror image that isn’t very good,” which has inspired what Hennessy believes has been a bottom-up movement at parks to explore the effects of the Civil War on groups way beyond those who fought it.
Part of that change has involved going beyond the “simplicities” many have used to view the Civil War.
“There’s a recognition that many of those simplicities are often wrong or leave out a big part of the story,” he said. “In America, when you challenge the simplicities we grew up with—that George Washington never told a lie, that baseball is America’s pastime or that many slaves were treated benevolently by their owners—some people get really mad. And that’s kind of what we’re seeing now.”
Hennessy noted there was initial fear among some at the park that it would move away from the military context of it all to “go whole hog into social history, though military history is social history at its roots, and we continue to tell it.”
Instead, he said, the approach has been to do what historians have always done well by adding to the story, and sometimes by taking programs out of the parks to other spots that were affected by the Civil War.
He gave the example of a program focused on three historically black churches in downtown Fredericksburg that people might not realize played an important role in the war and society.
“Two-thirds of the way through it, an older gentleman called me over and asked quietly if we were going to get in trouble for doing the program,” said Hennessy. “I was astonished because not only did he not know that we do programs focusing on slavery, but he thought we weren’t allowed to.
“That was a revelation to me,” he continued, “that for this large group that links local battlefields so closely with Confederate heritage, that the chasm and lack of trust was so profound. It’s not one that will go away soon, so all we can do is the right thing over and over again.”
One gradual change has been telling not just the stories of those who fought, but all those affected by the battles and war, from enslaved people to local civilians.
Hennessy said he believes it’s also important to explain how the local battles fit into the arc of our national story.
“Yes, it’s critical to understand that the Battle of Fredericksburg was a massive battle, catastrophic to the Union Army and a tremendous Confederate victory,” he said. “But it’s also important to explain that it played out entirely on this canvas of a Union war effort that was in total transformation, and happened three weeks before the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. And that had everything to do with why the battle was fought.”
He said the story of the Civil War is one about a society that went to war with itself, “killing its young men in numbers unfathomable at the beginning. And how that fits in our national narrative, not just in the past, but in the present today.”
Hennessy doesn’t pull punches with his belief that slavery was the main reason the southern states fought the war, something he says becomes clear when looking at the war through the lens of national purpose.
“People go to war for many reasons, but nations for only a handful of interests, usually pretty well defined and understood,” he said. “It’s inarguable that as a matter of national interest, the Confederacy waged war and Confederate soldiers fought to sustain the institution of slavery. ... The only substantial difference between the U.S. and Confederate constitutions is a commitment to the sustenance of slavery.”
He noted that slavery certainly wasn’t the only reason the war was fought, and that there is much to be made of how the southern troops had considerable success despite the many advantages enjoyed by the Union Army.
But he said the war represents the “one time in American history that this complicated discourse about the extent and reach of the federal government degenerated into war. There was a trigger for that that was different from any other time: the institution of slavery and the place of race in American society.”
He noted that one of the remarkable things about America is the reconciliation that took place after the Civil War.
“Nations that experience civil wars don’t put up statues to the losers, and not only did we tolerate the presence of the defeated into our midst, but we adopted some of them, like Jackson and Lee, as national heroes,” he said. “What we’re seeing now in our country is a disentangling of that national identify from the elements of it that were built on the legacy of the Confederacy, and that’s a painful process.”
He said traditionally, many Americans have had a very personal relationship with the Civil War.
“If you listen carefully to conversations about the Civil War and people struggling to reconcile the fact that the South sought to sustain slavery, the default refuge is the personal,” he said. “People start talking about a relative, a great-grandfather from the Shenandoah Valley. And they point out that he didn’t own slaves, but he fought for the South, so obviously the war wasn’t about slavery.”
Hennessy noted that he has no problem admiring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for the South, as he does for those who fought for the Union, and understanding why both did what they did.
“The only thing to celebrate about the Civil War is the fact that the nation survived intact; that 4 million were freed by war—the bloodiest emancipation in the history of the world—and that millions more would be born free that wouldn’t have been. And that’s a great thing.”
He ended by noting what Ulysses S. Grant said at the end of the Civil War—that the Confederacy’s cause was the worst any nation ever fought for.
“It’s OK to recognize that,” said Hennessy, “because recognizing that helps us to become better people.”
