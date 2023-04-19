Chief Chris Settle remarked on how the award came to be, recalling a discussion with his predecessor about wanting to recognize citizens for how their actions had affected the community in a positive manner. “A lot of people in our community do amazing things, they do great things and never get recognized,” Settle said. “They don’t do it to be recognized, they just do it to help their community and that’s the type of people that they are. And that’s who we want to recognize.” It’s easy to come up with these lame-brained ideas,” Jenkins said after accepting the award from Captain Tim Chilton. “But it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and commitment to pull off what you see in this room every other month.” He acknowledged members of the department, including Settle and Chilton, for their service and time on the neighborhood watch program.