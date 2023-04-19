Former Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins was honored during a neighborhood watch meeting on March 23, held at the Roscoe Ford Building. The retired chief was awarded the recently renamed Chris R. Jenkins Amazing Citizen award for his nearly 50 years of public service. He had been presented the award when it was originally unveiled at his retirement party in early March.
Chief Chris Settle remarked on how the award came to be, recalling a discussion with his predecessor about wanting to recognize citizens for how their actions had affected the community in a positive manner. “A lot of people in our community do amazing things, they do great things and never get recognized,” Settle said. “They don’t do it to be recognized, they just do it to help their community and that’s the type of people that they are. And that’s who we want to recognize.” It’s easy to come up with these lame-brained ideas,” Jenkins said after accepting the award from Captain Tim Chilton. “But it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and commitment to pull off what you see in this room every other month.” He acknowledged members of the department, including Settle and Chilton, for their service and time on the neighborhood watch program.
The retired chief also thanked those working behind the scenes and sponsors for their participation in the meetings.
Jenkins encouraged the crowd to continue sending in nominations to recognize citizens for their contributions to the community. The newly-named Chris R. Jenkins Amazing Citizen Award was established in 2019 by the former chief and has been presented to members of the community for their service.
The originally planned recipients of the award, David and Joanne Durr, were not able to attend the meeting due to unforeseen circumstances. According to Settle, the couple will be presented with the award at the next neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for May 18.
