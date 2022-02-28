Retired doctor charged with child sexual assault in Spotsylvania

A retired local doctor was arrested and charged with an alleged child sexual assault that took place more than 34 years ago, police said.

Michael B. O’Brien, 66, who worked for many years as an orthopedic surgery specialist, was arrested by Virginia State Police on Friday at his home in Spotsylvania County. He was charged with forcible sodomy of a child under the age of 13 and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The charge carries the possibility of life in prison.

Jail records list the offense date as Oct. 1, 1987, and police said it occurred as part of O’Brien’s practice in the Fredericksburg area. State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said more charges are pending and that the investigation is ongoing.

Coffey said state police and the FBI began an investigation in January and took O’Brien into custody without incident. No further details were released regarding the allegations against O’Brien.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 888/300-0156. Information can also be sent to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.