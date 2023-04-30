John Mahoney doesn’t remember exactly when he got the notices about toxic water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, where he was stationed in 1978 and again in 1985, but he knows what he did with them.

“I was fine so I ignored them,” he said.

But all that changed in April 2020 when Mahoney — Caroline County’s commonwealth’s attorney — started having one health-related problem after another.

For the next 18 months, the retired Marine major who’d been healthy all his life had to deal with cancer in the esophagus; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells; kidney failure, which requires dialysis three times a week; ongoing problems with his heart; and low levels of hemoglobin, for which he needed 24 blood transfusions.

It didn’t take him long to connect the problems to the eastern North Carolina base where he was assigned more than three decades earlier.

“I mean, you’d have to be pretty stupid not to figure it out,” he said. Mahoney is among an estimated 1 million military personnel, civilian staff and their families who were potentially exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune between Jan. 1, 1953 and Dec. 31, 1987, according to Department of Defense records.

Documents revealed that up to 70 different chemicals including volatile organic compounds, used in dry cleaning and to degrease metal, made their way into wells along with fuel pollutants leaking from underground storage tanks.

The concentration of toxic chemicals in the water at the base was up to 3,400 times higher than what’s permitted by safety standards, according to the website vetsHQ.

It’s taken almost as long for the exposure’s impact to catch up with Mahoney as it did for the military to accept responsibility for the contamination. In 2012, Congress approved health care for those affected in the same week that a Senate committee released more than 8,500 documents detailing problems.

At the time, Rep. Brad Miller, D–North Carolina, said the paperwork confirmed the military knew about the tainted tap water for decades, but covered it up.

“For the last 30 years, instead of saying there could be health effects and/or even we don’t know what the health effects are, they’ve minimized it,” Miller said in an Associated Press story.

Filing his own claim

The 2012 act said that any veteran at the base for more than 30 days, during the specific timeframe, could get treatment for 15 illnesses associated with the contamination and be eligible for disability compensation if they had one of eight presumptive diseases.

Mahoney qualified for 100% disability because of the damage to his kidneys.

Then last summer, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 became law and allows anyone who’s suffered from the toxic water, including contractors who worked on the base in that timeframe, to file a claim against the military.

That’s why Mahoney says “you can’t watch TV without seeing ads” from lawyers looking for Camp Lejeune clients. It’s also the reason the commonwealth’s attorney — who’d rather not go into great detail about personal issues — agreed to share his story.

He wants other veterans to know they can file the claim themselves. They don’t have to be a Philadelphia lawyer to fill out the one-page form that includes name, date of service at Camp Lejeune and questions about the illness. And they don’t have to hire one of the law firms advertising on TV.

More information about the process is in an accompanying story.

“You check the blocks and you email it or snail mail it to the address given,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a lot of work involved in this, and those bastards are taking 40% of the settlement.”

He’s referring to the fee charged by a few of the law firms he reached, during the four hours he sits, three times a week, at the Bowling Green Fresenius Medical Care center getting dialysis.

He’s been to about 10 of the facilities in his travels and says that “at every one of them, the people have been great — the techs and the nurses.”

Not every law firm charges that rate, and some advertise services for half that amount. One group in Rhode Island, Slepkow & Slepkow Associates, states on its website that settlements, which will be awarded by the Navy and the Department of Justice, could total more than $6.7 billion.

Most of the Camp Lejeune lawsuits seem to involve cancer, and in similar class-action lawsuits, cancer victims typically receive between $200,000 and $800,000, the law firm states. Its attorneys believe the Camp Lejeune lawsuits “will far eclipse the garden variety” cases because “this is political” and “there is no motivation for the government to deny the claims,” the SS&A website states.

Those who file on their own, as Mahoney did in August, must state how much they expect as a settlement. Mahoney wouldn’t discuss his amount — and he hasn’t received anything yet — but said he based it on his loss of potential income.

He’s retiring from office May 1, with six months to go in his second four-year term.

“This is a great job, being the commonwealth’s attorney in a small county like Caroline,” Mahoney said. “I love it, it was a hard decision to make because the people are great.”

Even more telling was how long he’s stayed at the job after regularly re-locating during his 20 years in the Marine Corps.

“This is the longest I’ve ever been in one place,” said Mahoney, who grew up in Massachusetts.

‘A real Marine’

One constant in his life has been work, and Mahoney was 10 when he started working as a golf caddy. He had regular jobs from 15 on, including full-time work in a tannery, processing smelly animal hides still laden with meat and hair, while he was in college.

Not being able to work because of the exposure to the Camp Lejeune water — and as he said, having a president “who was just giving money away to everybody” — convinced him to file a claim.

“If I didn’t get sick, I’d be preparing to run for office again, but that’s just not feasible,” he said. “If anything, I should have gone out sooner.”

The dialysis, especially, takes a toll on his body and leaves him drained, with low blood pressure. Even in the midst of treatments, though, he doesn’t find fault with the Marine Corps.

“They didn’t know anything about it at the time, and stuff happens,” he said. “I don’t blame the Marine Corps for that.”

He quit college to enlist in the Corps, was promoted quickly, then selected for Officer Candidate School.

“I was in the infantry as an enlisted man and an officer,” Mahoney said. “I like to tell people I was not a lawyer in the Marine Corps, I was a real Marine.”

He enjoyed a career with great mentors, he said, including time in the same battalion with Lt. Col. Oliver North, four-star Gen. Carlton Fulford Jr. and Lewis “Gary” Lee, who went on to become sergeant major of the Marine Corps.

While in service, the military paid for him to finish his degree in education before he became an officer. When he retired in 1994, a VA benefit covered the cost of law school for Mahoney, who had a daughter and son by then. He worked as a private attorney in Fredericksburg before joining Caroline County in 2016.

‘Never once complained’

Mahoney is supporting assistant commonwealth’s attorney Benjamin Heidt as his replacement and stressed that his illnesses won’t keep him from campaigning.

Heidt said he knows that what Mahoney has been going through “has been incredibly difficult, but you wouldn’t know it by what he says or how he acts.”

“He will say ‘I’m doing fine’ or ‘I’m working through it,’ but he has never once complained,” Heidt said.

Co-workers, including Terry Southworth, the clerk of General District Court, said Mahoney may come across as the tough and gruff Marine but there’s a kind and genuine side that goes unpublicized.

Heidt rattled off a few of the good deeds Mahoney has done quietly in support of co-workers, including sending birthday cards to their children, attending funeral services for their relatives or sending flowers to those hospitalized.

Southworth said she hopes Mahoney is compensated for the damage to his health, and career.

“If John can get anything out of it, I hope he gets it,” she said, noting that members of the armed forces “protect us and then all this happens to them. It’s not quite fair.”