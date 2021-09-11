Retired Marine officer and author fears Americans have lost post-9/11 spirit

Retired Marine Corps Maj. Dan Pantaleo believes many of the sacrifices made by Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, and much of America’s flag-waving spirit in the immediate days that followed the tragedy have long been forgotten over the last 20 years.
“I just shake my head and I look at this and say, I sacrificed, you sacrificed, people of our generation sacrificed,” said Pantaleo. “My, how they’ve forgotten.”
Pantaleo also believes many Americans grew weary or lost interest in the decades-old war that recently ended in Afghanistan and said the will of some Americas to denounce those responsible for terrorism has also weakened over the years since the 9/11 tragedy.
“I never would have thought that was possible,” said Pantaleo. “I think we’re naive, and I think that naiveness is going to leave us vulnerable for future asymmetric attacks.”
Pantaleo, 58, of Stafford County, was serving as a Marine communications systems officer in a Rosslyn office when American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the western side of the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, killing all 64 people aboard the plane and 125 people at the defense headquarters.
After trying unsuccessfully to hitch a ride to the Pentagon by bus or commercial ride share, Pantaleo then began a steady jog towards the site and soon caught up with several military doctors and nurses who were also heading in the same direction. Among them was Lt. Col. Mahee Edmonson, a nurse and an Army reservist.
Along with other volunteers, Pantaleo helped set up a field triage area under the State Route 27 bridge in the south Pentagon parking lot. Soon after, they began operations, but soon realized no more survivors were coming out.
“So, we went from rescue mode to recovery mode,” said Pantaleo.
As the event unfolded, Pantaleo joined members of the Army’s Old Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the FBI and others to help form a makeshift mortuary and forensics laboratory in a nearby parking garage.
All of that would later become known as the Initial Response and Recovery Mortuary Team, with Pantaleo voluntarily serving as its director under the command of Edmonson. Together, they secured a freezer truck that was delivering water, food and supplies to the site.
“We thought we could use it, if need be, to transport victims,” said Pantaleo.
The group worked until after midnight on 9/11, but Pantaleo was back at the Pentagon before dawn the next day, where four-man crews went into the still-smoldering building with body bags and stretchers.
Over the next several days, Pantaleo headed up crews recovering bodies, met President George W. Bush and, in a scene captured on national media, got into a crane basket and was lifted to the fourth floor of the Pentagon to recover the gold and scarlet Marine Corps flag that was left standing amid the rubble. From the impact of the airplane, through the voracious fire, smoke and the tens of thousands of gallons of firefighting water that followed, the flag remained intact and standing tall.
“Through it was just a piece of cloth, what it stood for that morning is something none of us will ever forget,” Pantaleo wrote in his book, “Four Days at the Pentagon,” which was published in the fall of 2011. “Seeing that flag, positioned as it was, lifted our spirits, renewed our energy and served as an example of our country’s resilience and fighting spirit.”
Pantaleo carried the recovered Marine Corps flag to Henderson Hall in Arlington, where he presented it to Gen. Michael Williams, then the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps. The image of Pantaleo and other rescue workers stoically carrying the flag through the Arlington rubble landed on page one of the Washington Post the following morning.
Ten years later, Pantaleo published his experiences on 9/11 and the days that followed in a 100-page book, and then traveled the world to tell his story at speaking engagements. After three whirlwind years that took him across four continents, he finally decided it was time to move on.
“It got to be a little too much,” said Pantaleo. “I didn’t care for the self-promotion and the constant travel.”
Today, Pantaleo is fully retired and plays golf on a regular basis. He said he has also become more spiritual and closer to God. He can still recall vivid details of his four days at the Pentagon 20 years ago, but said he doesn’t carry those memories with him consciously every day of his life.
“It’s something that’s always subconsciously there,” said Pantaleo. “I think there are memories for everybody …. People maybe in their mid-20s and older, they can remember what happened that day.”
Pantaleo said he fears the recent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could lead to more events similar to those that occurred on 9/11, both in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“People have been fighting war in Afghanistan for centuries,” said Pantaleo. “The will of the public diminishes in those cases, we lose interest, we pull out and look who shows up again. Somebody is going to fill that vacuum and it won’t be someone supportive of the United States.”
