A retired middle school principal from Woodstock recently announced his candidacy for the East Fairfax District seat on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, in this November’s election.

David Lee, 63, moved to Culpeper 10 years ago and lives in the Highview development off Orange Road. He is the father of an adult son and daughter and was an educator and administrator for more than 30 years. Lee retired in 2020 from Cedar Lee Middle School in Fauquier County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in physical education from UNC Chapel Hill.

The first time political candidate is running as an independent to represent one of two town districts on the board of supervisors, the area east of Main Street.

It was a course on good government at the Sorensen Institute at the University of Virginia, and what he saw visiting local governments around the commonwealth, that prompted him to run for office.

“What struck me in all these stops was over and over again the power of local government to affect the lives of your citizens and make such a big difference. That was very powerful to me and it struck me as how important good local government is—in improving people’s lives and making things better or worse depending on who’s in there,” Lee said in a recent interview.

He said he always had this idea of running for office.

“I just think for me is a natural outgrowth of all my years of education trying to make a positive difference.” He said decided to run for board of supervisors to hopefully add some ideas and some talents to do what he can to improve things locally.

Lee brings the thoughtful, pragmatic approach of a longtime educator and administrator, who for many years was disciplinarian for middle schoolers as an assistant principal seeking common ground and accountability.

He comes from a family of educators and got his start in the field as an athletic director at the Boys Club in the inner city of Paterson, New Jersey. It was a rewarding and challenging experience that brought him back to Virginia for the rest of his public schools career.

Running for office, Lee has a four-prong platform of priorities, if elected: public education, mental health services, the environment and law enforcement.

In discussing public education, teacher salary was at the top of the list.

Lee said Culpeper County had done a pretty good job of improving its teacher salaries. He did not know the base pay for first-year teachers starting out in Culpeper. It’s $48,015 and slated to increase in the new budget year, according to a school spokeswoman.

For a long time, a lot of teachers came from the Culpeper school division to Fauquier because the pay and benefits were better, Lee said.

“Over time that started to shift—matched us and improved. So much of it comes down to teacher salaries,” he stressed.

“When you’re principal of the school, you are looking for top of the line people and it’s so hard to find really good people,” without good salaries, Lee said.

Teachers leave for better paying jobs, over and over again, and it has a detrimental effect on your school, he stated.

“One teacher can make such a huge difference because they’re so great at what they’re doing and developing healthy relationships with their children,” Lee said. “They can take kids up here and push them even farther and the ones down low and work with them to bring them up. You can’t keep all those people if they are not paid well—they will leave.”

Virginia ranks 25th in teacher pay, Lee said, noting 3,700 teacher vacancies currently statewide.

“If you have a school and you have seven or eight of your staff teaching positions with long term subs, that’s bad. It’s not just teacher pay, but concern with retention and recruitment,” he said.

On making mental health a focus, Lee said he doesn’t have all the answers, but would reach out to community services and other allied professionals to make it a priority.

“I want to emphasize it and if I am elected I would like to talk to people who do that in the county, what can we do to make this better?”

Mental health awareness and training in the schools needs to be a shift in thinking so everybody is on board, he said. “This is something we can’t put on the back burner. When a third of teenage girls are seriously considering suicide, that in my mind is a full-blown emergency, an epidemic.”

It’s got to be a wider effort addressing all mental health issues in Culpeper, he added.

“I’m a believer in communities coming together to make things happen. I know what it’s like to bring people together for a mission, 150 staff members, everyone working together can make dramatic changes in the world, in each little area,” he said.

On the environment, Lee said he wants to “promote a greening of Culpeper.” The county had done a great job with its parks and preservation of farmland, but it should do more to reduce its carbon footprint, he stated.

For example, Lee asked, where are the electric vehicle charging stations and the robust recycling programs?

“Other counties are doing plenty of things. Albemarle has a carbon action plan, things people can do in their home and farms, Loudoun has a really aggressive plan. We could consider doing the same thing,” he said, supporting an environmental commission or a green bank to fund start up projects.

Make a conscious effort to plant more trees and collect rainwater, the candidate said, of his global view.

“We can’t just stick our heads in the sand and hope this all gets better. We have to take action now. I believe there are a lot of folks in our county who feel the same way, and are waiting for someone to come along, say, let’s go do something about this,” Lee said. “I might be wrong, I might get laughed out of here, that’s OK, but I’m going to try something most people are aware of and think it’s important.”

Asked about approved and proposed solar facilities in Stevensburg, Lee said he’s not too sure about putting them on agriculture land and that he supported smaller scale projects.

“Placing your solar farms in places zoned for that type of thing is the more sensible approach—industrial or light industrial or technology zones,” he said.

“I like to get out and talk to people, the zoning people how [solar projects] work. I know there’s a lot of money involved and you can’t fund things like schools and mental health programs without money coming in,” Lee said of the need to find balance.

The candidate said he respects and admires law enforcement, mentioning extensive interactions with deputies through his time with the school system. Lee supported better pay and competitive benefits at the sheriff’s office.

“I am very impressed with the quality of the people that wear that uniform, then you get to know them, hear some of the men and women on SWAT teams would do drug raids at 4 a.m., what you learn, that’s a hard job they are putting their lives on the line constantly,” he said.

“They get paid less than teachers I think, and yet are out there doing a thankless job to make sure the rest of us are safe.”

Vice president of the board and a tutor with Culpeper Literacy Council, Lee said he wants to represent all populations, including the town’s growing Hispanic population. Immigrants come to America escaping violence and poverty.

“They are fleeing for their lives so maybe we should welcome them with open arms and do what we can to assist them,” Lee said.

A member of the Public Transportation Board that oversees the town and county public bus and trolley system, the candidate is not seeking any local party nomination in his bid for local office.

“We are such a polarized country and I don’t want to take part in that, at all. I’m not going to go there,” Lee said. “I want to hear everybody, if they’re conservative or liberal, I think everybody needs to be heard.”

He lives in a townhouse in a large neighborhood, built early 2000s, located next to a sprawling plot of land along U.S. Route 29 being prepped for hundreds more new homes. The growth next door is healthy, Lee said.

“You have to have it … it was zoned for residential, a builder came in, Culpeper’s going to grow, is a good thing,” he said.

Asked about some of his favorite places in the East Fairfax District, Lee named Beer Hound Brewery down by the Depot on Waters Street and at the back of the old Pitts Theater, State Climb, owned by his daughter’s boyfriend, Dos Allen.

The candidate, in closing, reflected on his style of governance, learned from the Sorensen Institute and decades in public education.

“You need to listen and learn from people, then you can provide leadership, make good decisions about what’s going on,” Lee said. “So many sides, sticky issues, so much to look at, then you have to say, what is our decision? What is best for the most number of people, your county at large?”

First term East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, an East Street resident, said she planned to run for a second term in the upcoming election. The local real estate firm owner said she would run as an independent.

“What do I have to lose?” Campbell said in a message Saturday morning. “I’ve had a lot of people wanting me to run again.”