Retired Spotsylvania Judge William Ledbetter dies at age 79

Fredericksburg-area attorney Scott Pugh was a young law clerk at the Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond in the 1970s when he first heard of William H. Ledbetter Jr.
He got to know him well after applying and being accepted in 1977 at the Fredericksburg law firm of Whittacar, Sokol & Ledbetter. Ledbetter, who went on to serve as a judge for more than three decades, made a favorable first impression on the young attorney that never changed.
“There’s nothing bad you could say about Bill Ledbetter,” Pugh said this week. “There weren’t any better judges and there certainly weren’t any better human beings.”
Ledbetter died Tuesday in Cumming, Ga., following an extended bout with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 79.
He and his wife, Susan B. Ledbetter, moved to Georgia in the summer of 2018 to be with his stepson, Glenn Graham, and his family. Graham was 7 when his mother married Ledbetter and insisted on helping to care for his parents as their health began to falter.
A native of Stedman, N.C., Ledbetter graduated first in his class at the University of Richmond School of Law and got his master’s degree at Yale Law School. He taught law school at the University of South Carolina before setting up a practice in the Fredericksburg area in the early 1970s.
His stellar reputation as a lawyer resulted in Ledbetter being appointed a circuit court judge in 1987. He went on to preside over hundreds of criminal and civil cases over the next 18 years until his retirement in 2005. The majority of his judicial time was spent in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but he made regular appearances in other area courts, as well.
He received the Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Service Award in 2004 from the Judicial Council of Virginia.
Ledbetter was no stranger to area courtrooms even after retirement, serving as a substitute judge up until 2017. His reputation among those in and out of the court system remained beyond reproach.
“He was clearly one of the best judges I’ve ever practiced before,” recently retired attorney Mark Gardner said. “He was a great person as well and had a way of making people feel comfortable and like they had been treated fairly.”
Bill Neely, a former commonwealth’s attorney in Spotsylvania, said a recommendation written by Ledbetter helped him get into law school. He echoed sentiments about the judge’s demeanor and said he knew as much about the law as anyone.
“He was very fair in applying the law and rarely made a mistake,” Neely said.
In addition to his wife and stepson, Ledbetter is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Comerford of Spotsylvania and Jennifer Springsteen of Portland, Ore., and seven grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are private.
