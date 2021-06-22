Rev. Sledge running for Culpeper Town Council on housing, police, youth platform

The Rev. Adrian Sledge is running for Culpeper Town Council out of a continued drive to be active in his community.
The 47-year-old logistics management specialist with Dept. of the Army said running for elected office was one of the things he wanted to do before he turned 50.
“I wasn’t a politician and timing was never right, but now I got tired of people complaining about what’s not right, social inequality. The question I asked myself: What am I doing about it?” Sledge said during a recent interview downtown. “I believe voting does make a difference, but voting doesn’t change everything. A lot of things are happening that are out of our hands. The only way to fix it, we got to get inside ourselves.”
He spent more than 25 years active and in the reserves in the U.S. Army before his retirement in 2019. Sledge got into the Christian ministry in his 20s and was interim pastor at New Chestnut Baptist Church in Mechanicsville for a year ending in 2010.
He is a native of San Antonio Texas, third-generation military and a grandfather. His two sons, in their 20s, are also in the Army and his oldest, a daughter, lives in Hawaii as part of her own military family.
Sledge moved to Little Rock in 2004 for his work before heading to northern Virginia and then Culpeper in 2012. Sledge moved here with wife, Ronica, to pastor historic Antioch Baptist, which he did until 2019.
After, at the urging of some who wanted him to lead a Bible study, Sledge created the outreach ministry, Got2MOVE, which stands for Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory Through Excellence. From it, grew The MOVE Church, meeting virtually and at Culpeper’s Holiday Inn.
“To be able to pastor a historic church, get connected to the community, bring some life to a situation, and now with the MOVE Church, built it from scratch, I am enjoying the journey,” he said.
Sledge has an undergraduate degree in religion from American Military University and a track record of being active in Culpeper through the ministry. He has organized drives to give away school supplies as well as diapers and wipes for teen moms, to which Sledge can relate.
“I had some other responsibilities early, was a teenage parent. I went in the Army to figure out what I want to do. Left when I was 18, turned 19 in basic training,” he said. “Figured will do four years, but that ended up being 26.”
He commutes 100 miles each way daily to his government job in Maryland, but still finds time to be involved at home. Sledge held his first Cereal & Milk donation drive in 2020 and is now hosting the second effort to help parents with children at home during the pandemic.
“Because kids are home every day they eat a lot of food. What can we do help?” he said.
Sledge definitively picked Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes to give away to 100 families with a goal of 150 this year.
“I grew up eating generic cereal and I don’t like generic cereal,” he said.
Sledge got a milk partner at MarvaMaid and a good deal on cereal from Martin’s to make it work. He has also been active in the NAACP and other civic and social justice causes, including 2018’s centennial remembrance of the lynching of Allie Thompson.
Sledge said he hopes his run for town council will inspire other, younger people of color to seek elected office, saying the process is easy and there is not enough diversity on council.
He is running as an independent, and has a close relationship with town police. It’s with the 55-member law enforcement agency that he anchored his town council campaign platform.
“I don’t believe in defunding the police,” Sledge said. “I really want to work with our town police in creating a statewide, and eventually nationwide, community policing training program. I believe our town has the model.”
He envisioned a several-days workshop in Culpeper with police from all over converging on Culpeper for the training, sparking positive economic impact. Sledge said he believed police reform starts here.
“They have great leadership, have a clear understanding of community,” he said, mentioning various recent volatile mental health encounters that ended peacefully.
“Our town police work with pastors, local businesses and leaders, trying to see where the areas of concern and need are. If we expand that we can slowly chip away at reform.”
Another platform issue for Sledge is retaining young people in the Culpeper community through investment in youth-centric amenities and attraction of good jobs. He lamented the loss of the skating rink and bowling alley to the pandemic, saying the town and county should have stepped in to aid those businesses virtually shuttered by the government.
Asked how local government could bail out private enterprise, Sledge pointed to the parklet he was sitting in outside of Raven’s Nest Coffee Shop, for the interview. The town paid to put them up to aid downtown businesses, he said.
“We can’t pick and choose what we are going to jump into. How do we collaborate to create a rec center? Town council has a lot of say in what private enterprise comes to Culpeper whether it’s a Chuckee Cheese or whatever. What are we doing to create opportunities for young people?” Sledge said.
Addressing sub-standard housing in town is his final campaign focus. While Town Council may not be able to force improvements, Sledge said he would advocate on tenant’s behalf even with a just a simple phone call to the landlord.
“We should care. It should cover the whole town, areas that have no representation,” he said.
One year at an Antioch back-to-school event, Sledge said he asked attendees the mayor’s name.
“No one knew who the mayor was. They don’t know the people who could help them. We have to be able to help all people,” Sledge said.
Eleven candidates are vying for four seats on town council in the November election. Also in the running are: incumbents Pranas Rimeikis and Billy Yowell, the only female candidate, Janie Schmidt, and B. Travis Brown, Courtney D’Avilar, David Kulivan Jr., Wes Mayles Jr., Bobby Ryan, Fred Sapp and Joe Short.
