Rev. Sledge running for Culpeper Town Council on housing, police, youth platform

The Rev. Adrian Sledge is running for Culpeper Town Council out of a continued drive to be active in his community.

The 47-year-old logistics management specialist with Dept. of the Army said running for elected office was one of the things he wanted to do before he turned 50.

“I wasn’t a politician and timing was never right, but now I got tired of people complaining about what’s not right, social inequality. The question I asked myself: What am I doing about it?” Sledge said during a recent interview downtown. “I believe voting does make a difference, but voting doesn’t change everything. A lot of things are happening that are out of our hands. The only way to fix it, we got to get inside ourselves.”

He spent more than 25 years active and in the reserves in the U.S. Army before his retirement in 2019. Sledge got into the Christian ministry in his 20s and was interim pastor at New Chestnut Baptist Church in Mechanicsville for a year ending in 2010.

He is a native of San Antonio Texas, third-generation military and a grandfather. His two sons, in their 20s, are also in the Army and his oldest, a daughter, lives in Hawaii as part of her own military family.