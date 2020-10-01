Reva native Laura Hoffman dies at age 108

Underwood researched it and said Hoffman was very likely Culpeper County’s oldest living resident.

A highlight of Hoffman’s exceptionally long life was in 2012 when she got to fulfill her dream of meeting Barack Obama, the first Black U.S. president, for her 100th birthday. They met on the tarmac at Richmond Airport in Hoffman’s first ever trip to the state capital. The First Lady was there, too. Hoffman’s neighbor, Zann Nelson, arranged the visit and accompanied her.

Hoffman talked at the time about living through the years of Jim Crow when government-mandated segregation excluded people from color from many establishments. She recalled one time riding the bus home from Washington, D.C. when the bus driver told Hoffman to move back.

“I said, ‘I ain’t going to the back of the bus. No matter what he says I’m going to sit middle way in this bus and he better not come back and bother me,’ and he never did,” she said in 2012. “I could always take up for myself … I said if he comes back here, he and I are going to have a round—I wasn’t scared.”

A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at Tibbs Funeral Home, 503 N. Main St. in Culpeper. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Canaan Baptist Church in Reva.

