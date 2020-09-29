Reva scholar to discuss domestic slave trade at conference

An estimated 1.2 million enslaved people of color in the U.S. were sold south during the 50-year period spanning 1810-1860 as part of a domestic slave trade that ripped families apart for profit prior to emancipation.
Among those sold to a Deep South plantation in 1834 were 16 enslaved people owned by Fourth U.S. President James Madison, of Orange County, according to research by Culpeper historian and writer Zann Nelson, former director of the Museum of Culpeper History.
“The greatest result of that was fragmentation of family,” she said. “And so there are a lot of people working on trying to find ways to enable living descendants to find those lost ancestors to connect with their roots that were in the upper south. Virginia alone was responsible for the relocation of nearly 500,000 people.”
Nelson will present on the topic, “The Louisiana 16: History of Domestic Slave Trade Researching Ancestors, Tracking Living Descendants,” at the 42nd Annual Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society 2020 Annual Conference Oct. 14-17, to be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. She was selected to give the presentation as a Virginia Humanities Scholar, so designated by the state’s humanities council based at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Registration is open through Oct. 7 at aahgs.org/conference.
In researching Madison’s disposal of his enslaved people, Nelson uncovered correspondence between the president and his wife, Dolley, confirming the sale to a distant cousin, William Taylor. Born in Orange County, Virginia, Taylor had two plantations—sugar and cotton—on the Mississippi River in Louisiana.
The president paid off a very large debt on Oct. 1, 1834, after the slaves were sold sometime the month before. Among the recorded names of the people sold south were Jack Virginia, married to a woman named Mary. They had a son, baptized by the name of Madison Virginia.
“My theory is they were walked to the plantation—1,100 miles,” said Nelson, who as part of her years of research, drove the route she believed the enslaved people walked.
Though born and educated in the south, Nelson knew very little about the domestic slave trade until a few years ago. Her presentation at the upcoming virtual conference intends to inform people about that dark aspect of the country’s history.
“I am sort of taking it on as something I want others to know because it’s very critical,” said Nelson.
A federal law enacted in 1808 prohibited the importation of slaves into the United States. That left slaveowners restricted to buying from and selling slaves to one another.
The main source of Madison’s wealth was land and humans. In the archives at his Montpelier estate were snippets of information pertaining to the sale of humans 186 years ago. The president was elderly at the time and died two years later. Records show Madison wrote to a friend that he sold all the land he could afford to sell and was still in debt.
“And so here are my options,” Nelson said, paraphrasing the letter, “I can sell the house in D.C. or I can sell some of my enslaved people, and that’s what I choose to do.”
Further correspondence shows the Founding Father who drafted the Bill of Rights attempted to assuage his sense of guilt by repeating an agreement he had made with himself that he would never sell one of his slaves unless the slave agreed to be sold.
“That cannot be an accurate statement because an enslaved person did not have the right to make those kind of decisions,” Nelson said.
As cotton and sugar plantations ballooned in places like Louisiana, land owners were desperate for labor. Taylor bought his presidential cousin’s slaves not to re-sell, but to put to work into the production of the cash crops. The slaves would have been young and strong, ages 15-25, Nelson said.
The enslaved people left behind everything they knew and the people they loved.
“You would be leaving parents, siblings, grandparents, maybe even children,” Nelson said. “The most devastating part of the domestic slave trade is it absolutely destroyed families for money. It’s harsh to own that … I have an obligation to own that and to understand what it does to descendants in 2020 who still cannot find their families.”
Since starting her research and following the trail from Virginia to Louisiana, Nelson has made myriad connections. Descendants of Taylor’s wife’s family have contacted her to share journals and letters from their slave-holder ancestor. She has met living descendants of Madison’s slaves who didn’t know they had roots in Virginia.
Nelson hopes her presentation will help people really begin to understand what the domestic slave trade did to the family structure for people of color in America. The Louisiana 16 research project includes real people with real names. After emancipation, many former slaves started to look for their families from which they were separated. One method was running ads in local newspapers: “My name is —, and I’m living here and I’m looking for my mother. It just pulls at your gut,” Nelson said.
Such ads placed in the Southwestern Christian Advocate are available for browsing by name, date and location at the Lost Friends Database online, part of The Historic New Orleans Collection. A search of Culpeper, Virginia brought up an ad placed in 1880—17 years after the Emancipation Proclamation—by one James Beaver, looking for the family of his mother, Abby Thomas.
Three of his mother’s sisters, Martha, Matilda and Louisa, belonged to Albert Thomas, of Culpepper County, Va., according to the ad Beaver ran. His mother was living in Louisville with a Dr. Steward Thomas.
“He sold her to Wm. Mathers, who bought her in Mississippi in 1848 or ’49. She had one son then whom she left with Dr. Thomas. She is now living with me 10 miles from Memphis,” Beaver wrote in his ad.
Nelson has presented before in-person at the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Annual Conference and said she is very supportive of the Washington, D.C.-based organization.
“They do really good work and is an international group providing lots of networking opportunities for research,” she said.
The topic of the domestic slave trade is really important for today’s Americans to grasp.
“The bigger thing we need to own is we sold people in this country. White Americans sold people. We didn’t just enslave them,” Nelson said. “Why did we sell them? There is no other answer except that it was profitable. We sold them because of the money.”
Resources for finding lost African-American ancestors include the 1870 census, the first one that listed people of color by first and last name, place of birth, spouse, age and children. Freedmen’s Bureau and bank records can also provide clues. The Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society is also committed to helping people trace their roots.
The AAHGS Annual Conference is the largest international African American conference that promotes African-ancestored family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by bringing together subject matter experts who promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories, according to the society’s web site.
The 20 participating scholars presenting at the conference were selected for their expertise in diverse areas such as history, genealogy, DNA, culture, migration patterns, military, government, plantation and other types of records, trade and commerce, according to Virginia Humanities. Each of the topics will be framed within an understanding of the African-American experience.
