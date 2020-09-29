Reva scholar to discuss domestic slave trade at conference

“He sold her to Wm. Mathers, who bought her in Mississippi in 1848 or ’49. She had one son then whom she left with Dr. Thomas. She is now living with me 10 miles from Memphis,” Beaver wrote in his ad.

Nelson has presented before in-person at the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Annual Conference and said she is very supportive of the Washington, D.C.-based organization.

“They do really good work and is an international group providing lots of networking opportunities for research,” she said.

The topic of the domestic slave trade is really important for today’s Americans to grasp.

“The bigger thing we need to own is we sold people in this country. White Americans sold people. We didn’t just enslave them,” Nelson said. “Why did we sell them? There is no other answer except that it was profitable. We sold them because of the money.”

Resources for finding lost African-American ancestors include the 1870 census, the first one that listed people of color by first and last name, place of birth, spouse, age and children. Freedmen’s Bureau and bank records can also provide clues. The Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society is also committed to helping people trace their roots.