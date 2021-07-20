Reva woman pleads guilty to mail, wire fraud in federal court

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While implementing real estate contracts, Anderson took money from individuals helping her in these schemes, promising to pay them back. She used her false interest in the expensive real estate to prove to her victims that she was able to pay back the loans, but never did, McGinn said. The total actual loss to victims is between $1.5 and $3.5 million.

“To cover up her expansive fraud scheme, the defendant preyed upon victims’ sympathies,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a statement.

“Such behavior is not only unconscionable, but also a serious federal crime. I am proud of the hard work of the FBI and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which brought Anderson to justice and will restore some measure of resolution to the victims,” he said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador said Anderson, with the guilty plea, has finally accepted responsibility for her actions.

“Those who were manipulated and suffered losses because of her deceit will see justice served,” he said in a statement.

Meador said he appreciated the partnership of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Western District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the investigation. Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2 and faces up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey and Madison County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Wade Gelbert are prosecuting. Those with information about this case or who believe they have been a victim of fraud should contact the FBI in Charlottesville at 434/293-9663.