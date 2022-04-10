Reversing centuries-old ban, Virginians can hunt public lands Sundays starting July 1

Come July 1, it will be legal to hunt Sundays on public land, per a bill signed this week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Fairfax Democrat State Sen. Chap Petersen introduced the legislation to allow Sunday hunting on public land more than 200 yards from places of worship, according to a release from the governor's office.

Previously, Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests were only open to hunters every other day of the week, except Sundays.

“This legislation encourages Virginians to take full advantage of the many outdoor opportunities our great Commonwealth has to offer,” said Youngkin in a statement. “This legislation will open up new opportunities for hunters to enjoy the sport they love.”

The Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution last fall supporting changes to the law to allow hunters access on Sundays.

Virginia’s sportsmen and women are a significant economic force–spending more than $1.5 billion, supporting more than 39,160 jobs, generating more than $1.17 billion in salaries and wages and $242 million in state and local taxes, according to the governor's office.

The ban on Sunday hunting in Virginia has been in place in one form or another (with exceptions for raccoons and waterfowl) since 1643, when it was passed by the House of Burgesses, the forerunner of today’s House of Delegates, according to Virginia Mercury.