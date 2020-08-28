Rhoadesville man accused of pulling gun on people he bought socks from outside of F'burg restaurant

An Orange County man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he pulled a gun on people after purchasing socks from them outside of a Fredericksburg restaurant.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday to Durango Grill on Route 3 (4256 Plank Rd.) for a reported robbery with a weapon, according to a news release on Friday from Capt. Elizabeth Scott.
Upon their arrival, the two purported victims who work for a company stated they were selling bags of socks and other items in the area, Scott said in a follow-up email. The suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Howard Waugh of Rhoadesville, bought some socks from them, but then changed his mind.
At some point, a verbal altercation ensued in the parking lot.
During the exchange, Waugh allegedly displayed a gun, pointed it at the victims and demanded his money back, according to the release. Capt. Scott said she was not sure why he wanted his money back.
Deputies found Waugh sitting in the outside sitting area at the restaurant. A gun was not initially found.
However, the victims stated they saw Waugh walk behind the business at one point prior to deputies arriving. Additional deputies and a K9 found a gun fitting the description the victims gave behind the business, the release stated.
Waugh was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed weapon violation in a restaurant and drunk in public. Waugh was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond eligibility.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 15 in Spotsylvania County General District Court.
