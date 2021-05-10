Richard Spencer-led organization ordered to pay $2.4 million in Unite the Right lawsuit

According to Judge Michael Watson’s order, as a result of the car attack, Burke suffered various physical injuries—including head, knee and arm injuries—several of which still require medical treatment and may be permanent.

“Although [Burke’s] arm and knee have reached max medical improvement, [Burke] credibly testified that they, and his headaches, continue to cause him pain and suffering and the pain and suffering is not expected to resolve,” Watson wrote.

The order includes $217,613 for past and future medical expenses, $350,000 in punitive damages, $500,000 for pain and suffering and $1 million for emotional distress.

Watson wrote that in the aftermath of the attack, Burke was unable to work for nearly a year and that emotional injuries led him to separate from his wife. Burke continues to go to therapy to process the events of the rally and likely will have to for the rest of his life, according to the order.