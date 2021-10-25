Richardsville forum focuses on solar, farmland, broadband, property rights

RICHARDSVILLE—Open space and agriculture, property rights and rural character, solar power and internet technology surfaced as talking points at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Candidates Forum in Culpeper County’s farthest-reaching village, situated between the Rapidan and Rappahannock rivers.
Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue hosted the community gathering inside its hall with a full moon outside. Two-term Cedar Mountain District Supervisor Jack Frazier attended as did Stevensburg District candidates Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers.
Stevensburg solar concerns
Gugino and Rogers are running against longtime incumbent Bill Chase to represent the area where various large solar power plants have been proposed in the past several years along the Dominion transmission line.
The County Planning Commission last Thursday voted to relegate solar projects to industrial land, and not the farmland that follows the Dominion line. The elected Board will have the final say.
Stevensburg resident Susan Ralston, founder of Citizens for Responsible Solar, told the candidates she’s been working very hard the past four years to protect agricultural and historic land from industrial scale solar.
“It’s really affecting me personally and my neighbors on Algonquin Trail,” she said. Ralston asked what size limit the candidates supported for solar in Culpeper and if it should be allowed on farmland.
Frazier, a Culpeper native who owns a construction company, said solar was originally seen among the board as something that could help small farms supplement their income.
“Started at 10 acres, then 50 acres, 300 acres, now 1,000 acres plus. Putting industrial scale solar, that’s not farming, folks,” Frazier said. “That’s electrical production.”
Frazier said he could “tolerate” projects as big as 300 acres, but not the larger ones that have applied and thus far mostly been turned down. The supervisor said solar projects should not just be concentrated in Stevensburg or just Culpeper County.
Gugino, a turkey farmer and IT professional running for office for the first time, said she is not for covering farmland with solar panels. She supported a 300-acre maximum project size, saying there were much better ways to supplement a farmer’s income.
“It’s not what the land was meant for,” said the former planning commissioner.
Gugino said she supports using solar on homes and businesses.
“I want to see you have a lower electric bill, not Google or Amazon,” she said.
Rogers, also a planning commissioner, pointed out the board of supervisors removed the 300-acre limit from its solar policy. The board will decide in coming months on the solar ordinance recently recommended.
“We don’t want it to become a dominant feature of our farmland—200-300 acres, I’m fine with it,” Rogers said. She supported putting large solar projects on industrial land in the county, off of Lovers Lane along Route 29.
Rogers said the county needs a solar ordinance that protects the rural and agricultural community with solar panels as an accessory use on homes, businesses and schools.
“Where I disagree…is these overwhelmingly large, 1,700-acre applications for industrial scale solar where the project is turned into a public utility,” Rogers said.
Solar at Coffeewood and the comp plan
Cedar Mountain District resident Bernard Inskeep asked why the state prison in Mitchells didn’t put solar panels on their land “instead of just taking from private individuals. He estimated 350-400 acres at the complex.
Frazier responded back that was never going to happen. He leaned into the state prison system for its ongoing refusal to allow Culpeper County use its empty prison at the Coffeewood site to ease persistent, multi-year overcrowding issues at the small county jail downtown.
“It’s costing us a fortune in outsourcing, and they can’t even tell us why they won’t let us use the prison,” Frazier said of ongoing talks.
The former juvenile jail has been completely renovated as a women’s prison, but it’s been sitting empty for years, he said.
“The county would rent it, lease it,” Frazier said, adding, “Did you think anybody at DOJ would put solar panels on that building when they don’t have enough foresight to rent out the other prison that’s already there…that’s a dream.”
Gugino agreed saying, “They know it’s not something that is good for their land by value or revenue. I don’t see the government ponying up their own land for this solar expedition.”
Inskeep asked if the county would undertake any changes to its comprehensive plan as part of the ongoing 2022 update.
Gugino said the comprehensive plan has agriculture driven in to each chapter and she supports keeping it that way: “Agricultural focus has made Culpeper, Culpeper for the past three centuries and I want to preserve that,” she said.
Putting solar on the Coffeewood property is a really good idea, Rogers said, also supporting it on public schools and at other large businesses. She said transportation would take a greater emphasis in the comprehensive plan as part of the update.
This will include listing priority roads for paving or improvements around the county so as to ensure state funding, at some point, through the revenue sharing program, currently on hold, she said.
Frazier agreed, saying VDOT revenue sharing 50-50 funds have “been cut off,” supporting listing roads needing work in the comp plan “in case the money comes back.” The supervisor questioned the recent VDOT estimate of $20 million to widen Stevensburg Road.
“Take away half of the funding, really hard for me to swallow,” Frazier said.
He added VDOT should outsource to an engineer project estimates, “get some realistic pricing… every one of the jobs VDOT prices are a third overpriced. They do that to hold our money.”
Conservation buffers on a neighbor’s land?
Earlier, Kurt Christiansen brought up the issue of land buffers on other people’s property in the agricultural and forestal conservation district. In one case, a 100-acre buffer prevented an adjacent property owner from building a home on their land, Christiansen said, calling it “an unconstitutional taking of private property by the Culpeper County government.”
Frazier said he had no problem putting land in the conservation district, but that people should not be able to control any land other than what they own. He said board members Bill Chase, Brad Rosenberger, Gary Deal and Paul Bates voted for the buffer and that’s how it got approved.
“I absolutely disagree with it and I will vote against it again,” Frazier said.
Gugino said nobody wants to move in next door to a farm where there could be crop dust, lime dispersal, or the smell of a feed lot. The buffers were originally intended to protect the new and to protect the old, she said.
“Were the right thing to do? Maybe, maybe not. But we can’t constantly be on the side of brand new homeowner and forget all of our farmers and rural residents,” Gugino said.
She said she was open to looking at changes to district rules, for example, in agricultural zoning increased setbacks from the property line. Gugino said it was unfortunate the case in which a property owner could not a build on a house on their land due to the buffer.
She added, “Our farmers are getting pushed out of our agricultural zoned lands. Developers are buying cheap land, splitting it and these farmers are having to quit farming. That will fundamentally change Culpeper.”
Rogers disagreed, saying she would support eliminating conservation district buffers on separately owned neighboring sites. Every parcel owner in the district has to reapply every eight years and agree to continue to use their property “in conservation with trees, cows, hay, crops whatever you have the right to do that on your property,” she said.
Rogers added, “What isn’t a right is your use to encumber on somebody else’s use of their property… your use should not affect mine.”
Citizen Richard Holden stood up and came to the microphone adding to the discussion. He said he was part of coalition of three property owners that formed the district in 1990.
“500 acres to the west had just been purchased by fellows from Fairfax who were bent on development,” Holden said. “It’s still being subdivided today. Another 500 acres to the south is in the process of being subdivided.”
The conservation district and its buffers created a measure against development, he said, noting a “push and pull between development and open farmland.”
How does the BOS plan to prevent destruction of open land and farmland in Culpeper County and limit rampant development, Holden asked.
Gugino said the board did a good job of getting Culpeper through the housing boom of 2003-08.
“My husband grew up in Prince William County—every farm disappeared because of development,” said the Pennsylvania native. The candidate supported restricting land divisions and “full force in protecting open space: make it slower and more controlled.”
Rogers said the county does well maintaining balance between economic development and land preservation. A designated water and sewer service area around town, 20 miles from Richardsville, is meant for development, housing and commercial, she said.
“We tend to stay in that area,” Rogers said. “Development will happen around the edges of town,” as show in in the comp plan, she said.
Frazier took a different view.
“You as a person could protect that land,” he said. “I have developed a lot of property over the years with the right choices and the right way and there is a right way to do that.”
Frazier supported larger building lots and said the county needs some growth, not like Rappahannock with its declining school population and high taxes, he said.
Opening statements
In opening remarks, Rogers said she is a lifelong conservative and is supporting Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin for governor. She said she is running for office for the first time, among other items, to improve countywide internet access. The county is working with All Points Broadband and Dominion on a fiber-to-home project over the next couple of year, which Rogers supports.
Gugino, who has worked a chief election officer, introduced herself as the Republican nominee for Stevensburg supervisor.
“I want to continue fighting for farmers, small businesses, and all the residents of Stevensburg and the county,” she said. “I will make sure Culpeper remains a constitutional county protecting our 2A rights, supporting our deputies and fire and rescue providers.”
Gugino said she support continued expansion of rural broadband to all citizens.
“I want to work for you and your families. I have the education, motivation and work experience to guide Culpeper forward,” she said.
Frazier stressed that he is an independent supervisor.
“I’ve never taken any campaign contributions,” he said. “My background is in the construction trades. I hold a master license in plumbing, electrical, HVAC and gas, and am owner and operator of a construction business in the county and surrounding counties for 40 years,”
Frazier lauded his work, with others on the board, to open the Culpeper Technical Education Center public high school: “So many kids it will help,” he said.
See starexponent.com for a statement provided by longtime Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase, seeking an 11th term in office. Chase did not attend due to his health.
