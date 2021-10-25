Richardsville forum focuses on solar, farmland, broadband, property rights

Gugino said nobody wants to move in next door to a farm where there could be crop dust, lime dispersal, or the smell of a feed lot. The buffers were originally intended to protect the new and to protect the old, she said.

“Were the right thing to do? Maybe, maybe not. But we can’t constantly be on the side of brand new homeowner and forget all of our farmers and rural residents,” Gugino said.

She said she was open to looking at changes to district rules, for example, in agricultural zoning increased setbacks from the property line. Gugino said it was unfortunate the case in which a property owner could not a build on a house on their land due to the buffer.

She added, “Our farmers are getting pushed out of our agricultural zoned lands. Developers are buying cheap land, splitting it and these farmers are having to quit farming. That will fundamentally change Culpeper.”

Rogers disagreed, saying she would support eliminating conservation district buffers on separately owned neighboring sites. Every parcel owner in the district has to reapply every eight years and agree to continue to use their property “in conservation with trees, cows, hay, crops whatever you have the right to do that on your property,” she said.