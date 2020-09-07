Richardsville front-line volunteer for 50 years: “I just like to help people”

Both helped start the volunteer station whose members have served through five decades of health challenges and emergencies including the current global pandemic.

“I was always brought up to help people in the neighborhood,” Hurlock said. “Mostly it was the older people who needed a hand. The Richardsville community has always meant a lot to me.”

Deal expressed how much the board appreciates all the volunteers who commit their time and put their lives on the line for their communities. Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, listening by phone, apologized for not being there in person for the award presentation.

“I’ve known him for 40 years. No one is more deserving than Jim,” he said. “Thank you.”

Hurlock was humbled.

“This is amazing what ya’ll have done for me. Thank you all very much,” he said.

Outside the boardroom, Hurlock said he just started volunteering with his family and never stopped.

“I just like to help people,” he said.