Richardsville front-line volunteer for 50 years: “I just like to help people”

One of the county’s first EMTs, Jim Hurlock was almost 15 when he followed family tradition and started helping out as a founding (junior) member at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad in southeastern Culpeper.
“They let me in just a little bit early,” he said.
That was 50 years ago.
For a half-century of dedication to helping the community where he was born and raised, Hurlock recently received recognition from the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, and others. The acknowledgment coincided with his recent retirement after 20 years as a career medic and firefighter with Culpeper County Fire/EMS.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal presented Hurlock with a framed Resolution of Appreciation at the Sept. 1 morning meeting: “This is the good thing that we do here,” Deal said.
The resolution reads, in part, “Mr. Hurlock is admired by his peers for his unwavering dedication, leadership, integrity and hard work.”
An advanced life support instructor and trained EMS as well as a certified firefighter, Hurlock was past EMS captain and fire chief at the Richardsville station, which his wife of 35 years, Phyllis, said is only 18 miles from old town Culpeper.
He grew up there on the county’s rural forested eastern edge in between the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers. In this environment, Hurlock watched his parents give back.
Both helped start the volunteer station whose members have served through five decades of health challenges and emergencies including the current global pandemic.
“I was always brought up to help people in the neighborhood,” Hurlock said. “Mostly it was the older people who needed a hand. The Richardsville community has always meant a lot to me.”
Deal expressed how much the board appreciates all the volunteers who commit their time and put their lives on the line for their communities. Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, listening by phone, apologized for not being there in person for the award presentation.
“I’ve known him for 40 years. No one is more deserving than Jim,” he said. “Thank you.”
Hurlock was humbled.
“This is amazing what ya’ll have done for me. Thank you all very much,” he said.
Outside the boardroom, Hurlock said he just started volunteering with his family and never stopped.
“I just like to help people,” he said.
Though retiring from his job with the county, he’ll still be found volunteering at the station out in Richardsville and is not retiring from that. Being able to answer calls and help with training means the world to him, Hurlock said. The work of a first responder is busy and fun, he added: “It’s something I enjoy.”
He met his wife while deep in his work at the station-house. Phyllis Hurlock figured she better get involved there, too.
“I came from Southern California so when I moved here I figured out real fast if I didn’t join him, I wouldn’t see him,” she said.
Phyllis Hurlock has been involved since as a volunteer, including responding to a Richardsville-area farm field in 2018 for an emergency landing by a Black Hawk helicopter.
Now, their three adult kids are also members at Richardsville VFD, including the EMS Chief, a medic and one who works in administration, Mrs. Hurlock proudly informed. Hurlock said he’s enjoying his retirement and that he’s a homebody, staying close to his community through the stationhouse.
In addition to the county award, Jim Hurlock also recently won a regional award from the multi-county Rappahannock EMS Council
“He is highly regarded for his exemplary Fire and EMS skills throughout the County of Culpeper and known for his medical acumen,” according to the online presentation. “He has an inherent authority borne out of the immense respect for those who work with him at Richardsville VFD & Rescue.”
Culpeper County Emergency Services gave Hurlock a virtual send-off on July 14, wishing him the best “as he completes his last tour of duty with us before his retirement.”
“All of us thank you for your many years of dedication and service to your community,” the department stated.
