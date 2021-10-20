 Skip to main content
Richardsville VFD hosts forum for county board candidates
Richardsville VFD hosts forum for county board candidates

RICHARDSVILLE—A community crowd of around 50 people gathered Tuesday evening in the farthest reaches of Culpeper County to hear from three candidates running for Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election.

Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, a half-hour drive from downtown Culpeper, hosted the more than two-hour program with incumbent Cedar Mountain District Supervisor Jack Frazier, and Stevensburg District candidates Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers.

Incumbent Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, seeking an 11th term in office, did not attend due to health limitations. A friend read an opening statement on his behalf.

Cedar Mountain District challenger David Durr did not attend due to a previous engagement.

Richardsville VFD President Tim Short emceed the friendly affair that started with a prayer from chaplain Jim Hurlock, and opening statements from candidates in attendance.

Questions were then fielded from those in the audience on topics such as large-scale solar projects, broadband internet availability and preserving rural land.

Local residents had much to say as well in interacting with the trio of local candidates. Culpeper Media Network was on site to tape the forum which will air at culpepermedia.org.

Read more about the program in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and at starexponent.com.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

