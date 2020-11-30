Richmond groups raise $1 million for advancement in Black community

RICHMOND — Several organizations in Virginia's capital city have partnered to raise $1 million for a fund set to expand wealth and educational opportunities for the Black community and to address structural racism.

Officials with Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, SisterFund and the Ujima Legacy Fund — all based in Richmond — recently established the Amandla Fund as the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice intersected, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday.

Leaders from the groups said they hoped the fund would support investment in the future of Richmond’s Black community through developing homeownership and better educational opportunities.

“These issues are not new or unique to Richmond,” Derrick Johnson of the Ujima Legacy Fund said. “We see the outcomes today; we see the results today. … The Amandla Fund is about trying to put forth efforts to address those fundamental issues.”

The organizations intend to use the money to amplify the work of other community organizations, according to Stephanie Glenn of the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.