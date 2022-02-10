Richmond man charged in 2021 Fredericksburg shooting

A Richmond man has been charged in connection with a shooting last year in Fredericksburg that happened after a couple confronted a group of people rummaging through vehicles, police said.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place about 3 a.m. on May 15 in the 1100 block of Nolan Street. The couple approached a group of people going through vehicles outside the couple's home, and one member of the group fired a handgun toward them, though the bullet did not strike anyone. The gunman and the rest of the group then fled on foot, Morris said.

Detective Gloria Mejia was eventually able to identify the shooter as 25-year-old Hasan T. Stewart of Richmond. Fredericksburg warrants were served on Stewart Wednesday in the Richmond City Jail, where he is being held on firearms and other charges.

Stewart is charged in Fredericksburg with two counts of shooting with the intent to maim or kill, shooting in a public place, two counts of brandishing a firearm and six counts of vehicle tampering.

The people who were in the group with Stewart on May 15 had not been identified as of Thursday, Morris said.