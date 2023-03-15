The growing wave on antisemitism permeating the United States was the focus of a virtual seminar at Germanna Community College on March 8.

Rabbi Michael Knopf, a spiritual leader at Temple Beth-El in Richmond, spoke on “Antisemitism in Virginia and the Nation” as part of the college’s Community Conversations series.

Knopf was named one of the country’s most inspiring rabbis by The Forward, an American publication covering the Jewish American community. He was also invited to offer the benediction at the inauguration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and presided over the first interfaith Passover Seder at the executive mansion in Richmond.

Last week, Knopf spoke on how to deal with the recent uptick in antisemitism. He cited events such as the 2017 Unite the Right march and comments made by celebrities such as Kanye West.

“Antisemitism goes hand in hand with other forms of bigotry. When one form of bigotry rises, others tend to rise in tandem with it,” Knopf said. “A society where antisemitism thrives is typically also a society in which other forms of oppression flourish.”

What is antisemitism?

Knopf adopted his definition of antisemitism from “The Dimensions of Antisemitism,” an essay by sociologist Helen Fine.

Fine defined the act as “a set of hostile beliefs toward Jews as a whole that can manifest in different ways, individuals as attitudes, in culture as myth, ideology and folklore, and in actions social or legal discrimination, political mobilization against Jews and collective or state violence which results in or is designed to distance, displace or destroy Jews as Jews.”

Knopf built on that definition by invoking Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt, whose work identifies the core of anti-Semitic beliefs as conspiracy theories. He highlighted examples such as the so-called Jewish Worldwide Conspiracy, which purports that those of Jewish ethnicity are among an alliance with other non-white ethnicities supposedly designed to displace the non-Jewish from their positions in society.

Knopf also touched upon how the issues regarding socioeconomic, environmental and other external events can influence such hostilities where they would not normally take hold in a healthy, flourishing society. The rabbi cited Germany in the 1930s during the rise of the Nazi regime, where people turned to antisemitism in times of economic depression and social upheaval.

Knopf also referenced the American South, where nonwhites, and African Americans in particular, were the targets of terror and intimidation campaigns.

“So in these ways, conspiratorial beliefs can offer comfortably and attractively simple explanations for extremely complex phenomena, and that helps explain why antisemitism tends to rise during periods of great uncertainty and upheaval,” said Knopf. “Moments of social crisis make an explanation quite attractive, even if that explanation is fundamentally nonsensical and thoroughly dangerous.”

Just not getting along

Knopf added a bit of humor to the talk by returning to Lipstadt and her tongue-in-cheek definition of antisemitism as “hating Jews more than is absolutely necessary.” He referred to a line from the show “30 Rock,” where the character of Liz Lemon, played by Tina Fey, makes a speech about wanting to be allowed to dislike a person because they’re personally objectionable and not be accused of disliking them because of an identifier.

“Can’t one human being not like another human being? Can’t we all just not get along?”

Knopf continued that as a person of faith, he wouldn’t want to inspire anyone to hate anyone else, but was illustrating the point of looking at someone not as an avatar of their group, but because we would find someone objectionable by their actions. He said that everyone has a right not to get along with others, to dislike someone as an individual and not as one aspect of someone’s identity.

Knopf also discussed the unease he feels at someone liking him just because he was Jewish, a concept known as philosemitism.

“I’m just as uncomfortable with someone who claims to love the Jews or claims to love me on that basis as I am with someone who hates the Jews. Don’t hate me because I’m Jewish, but don’t love me because I’m Jewish, either.”

Diversity of Jewish people

Knopf also talked on the diversity of the Jewish people as a counter against the idea that they could live up to the conspiracy theories that have been laden upon them by certain groups.

According to the rabbi, there are currently 15 million to 20 million Jewish people, which makes up less than a half of a percent of the worldwide population. Jewish people make up 1% of the population of the United States. While the majority of that population is settled in the U.S. and Israel, many come from other regions. He also stated that Jewish people come from every national, ethnic and racial background.

Knopf continued that between 6–15% of the Jewish American population identify as people of color, while half of Israel’s Jewish population (over 9.6 million as of 2023) as Mizrahi or Sephardic heritage. According to the rabbi, a third of Israel’s population includes recent immigrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Knopf spoke about socioeconomic diversity among the Jewish people, saying that while members of the group have achieved extraordinary success in the United States and Israel, others have not been as fortunate. He reported that between 16–20 percent of Jewish households in the U.S. earn less than $30,000 per year as of 2015. The federal poverty level for a four-person household is set at $24,000 a year.

In Israel, 21% of the population live in poverty, including nearly 1 in 3 children, Knopf said.

“There isn’t much we Jews have in common other than a sense of belonging to the Jewish people. Meaning that in one way, shape or form, we all identify as Jews,” he said.

Honoring individuality

According to Knopf, the Jewish faith elevates this idea to a core religious principle in its holy book, the Talmud. He said that such a belief sees diversity as a proclamation of the majesty of God. It’s also the reason why Jewish tradition had forbidden depicting images of the divine and portrayals of God with any one particular form since it would place certain aspects over others as divine, he continued.

He encouraged getting to know individuals by striving to understand them. Knopf used the examples of understanding Jewish tradition or African Americans without understanding the history and the racism that has informed their lives. He conceded that even if he knew everything about African American history, it would not be enough to understand an individual, because it wouldn’t be everything that person is about.

“The first step we must all take to combat rising antisemitism is to honor individuality and diversity, cherishing and embracing with pride those aspects of our own identities that are indelible parts of our unique personalities, while simultaneously approaching others with curiosity, humility and unshakable respect.”