Richmond removes last Confederate statue—of Culpeper native A.P. Hill

The city of Richmond, capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War, on Monday removed its last Confederate statue—of Culpeper native son, Gen. A.P. Hill.

The capital of Virginia removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests following George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

But efforts to remove the towering bronze statue of Ambrose Powell Hill (1825-1865) were more complicated because the general’s remains are interred beneath it. The monument, in place for more than a century, sits in the middle of the busy intersection of West Laburnum Ave. and Hermitage Road near a school where traffic accidents are frequent.

A crane and other equipment arrived at the intersection Monday morning.

By 11 a.m. Monday, Hill had been removed from his pedestal by city workers, a yellow harness placed under his arms, attached with a rope around his neck as equipment lifted the statue into the air and placed it on the back of a truck.

There was mostly silence as the stirring scene played out, livestreamed by various Richmond stations, including WRIC. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

In September, attorneys for Hill’s indirect descendants agreed his remains would be moved to the family plot in Fairview Cemetery in the Town of Culpeper, where Hill was born and spent his boyhood.

Hill's parents, Maj. Thomas Hill (1789-1857) and Fanny Russell Baptist Hill (1792-1853), rest in the Culpeper cemetery plots in the old section of the cemetery, along with other relatives. A Richmond funeral home will transport the remains to Fairview, located along Sperryville Pike.

Two cemetery plots were purchased for the Hill burial, Culpeper Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck said Monday. The family paid $1,000 for one plot and the City of Richmond spent $1,000 for the other one, she said.

The plan is for Hill's remains to be reinterred in Fairview sometime in January 2023, Clatterbuck said.

"A date and time has not been finalized. He will be buried near his family in Section A," she said.

As for the large statue of Hill, taken down Monday, plaintiffs representing the Hill family in the case deciding its placement earlier this year argued ownership should be transferred to them. They hoped to move it to Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper, slated to become part of the future Battlefields State Park, opening in 2024.

In October, however, Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. ruled Richmond city officials, not the descendants, get to decide where the statue goes next.

Born Nov. 9, 1825, Hill grew up in the still-standing house at Main and Davis streets in the center of Downtown Culpeper. He died April 2, 1865 near the end of the Civil War.

A.P. Hill was Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most trusted lieutenant, best known for leading his Light Division in headlong charges, according to Encyclopedia Virginia. Hill was third in seniority in the Army of Northern Virginia at the time of his death, killed on the last day of the siege of Petersburg.

The A.P. Hill Monument in Richmond was erected in 1892 and is the third documented site of his remains, according to the city. Prior to the construction of this monument, Hill was buried at Hollywood Cemetery.

Associated Press contributed to this report.