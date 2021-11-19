Rick Perry endorses Reeves for Congress in VA's 7th

Former Texas governor Rick Perry this week endorsed Virginia State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his bid for Congress in the 7th District.

“Bryce Reeves is a strong, proven conservative leader and Virginia needs him in Congress right now,” said Perry in a statement from the Reeves campaign.

“As an Army Ranger, police detective, coach, and business owner he understands the values we both share from our days in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University “Duty, Honor, Country,” stated Perry, who served as Secretary of Energy with the Trump Administration. “I’m proud to enthusiastically endorse my friend Bryce, so he can bring his experience and leadership as Whip in the Virginia Senate to Washington DC. Virginia can count on him fighting for conservative values.”

Reeves, in a statement, said the 47th Governor of Texas was a conservative leader in the country, successfully governing with fiscal responsibility, enacting pro 2nd Amendment policies, and was a fierce defender of life.

“Under President Trump's Administration, Secretary Perry pushed energy independent policies, which kept our energy costs low and put America first. President Biden swiftly reversed these policies and our gas prices have exploded, hurting the American people’s pocket-book,” Reeves said.

The local state senator representing Culpeper County as part of the state’s 17th District is seeking the Republican nomination to unseat two-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in the 2022 election.