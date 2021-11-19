Rick Perry endorses Reeves in Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry this week endorsed Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his bid for the 7th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

“Bryce Reeves is a strong, proven conservative leader, and Virginia needs him in Congress right now,” Perry said in a statement from the Reeves campaign.

“As an Army Ranger, police detective, coach and business owner, he understands the values we both share from our days in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University—“Duty, Honor, Country,” said Perry, who served as secretary of energy in the Trump administration. “I’m proud to enthusiastically endorse my friend Bryce, so he can bring his experience and leadership as whip in the Virginia Senate to Washington, D.C. Virginia can count on him fighting for conservative values.”

Reeves, in a statement, said the 47th governor of Texas was a conservative leader in the country, successfully governing with fiscal responsibility and enacting pro-Second Amendment policies. He was a fierce defender of life, Reeves said.