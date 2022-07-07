Ride for Runaways stopping over Sunday in Culpeper

About 100 bicycle riders and support team members will arrive this Sunday, July 10 in Culpeper on the 44th Annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways.

The yearly cycling event, rated by Bicycling magazine among top multi-day charity rides, raises funds for homeless, abused and runaway youth and families served by Anchor House, a multifaceted social services agency headquartered in Trenton, N.J.

Riders and support crew will arrive at 1 p.m. this Sunday at Culpeper Best Western having traveled 64 miles from Charlottesville.

Early on Monday morning, the group will continue its 500-mile journey with the next leg, an 80.8-mile ride to Leesburg.

The event attracts a variety of riders from N.J. and more than a dozen other states, ranging in ability from amateur bike racers to new cycling enthusiasts and in age from 18 to 72.

“I ride each year because I can combine my love of cycling with a desire to help the most vulnerable people in our community: the young people who come to Anchor House for help,” said Laura Carlson, a 10-year Ride for Runaways participant and co-chairperson of the volunteer organizing committee.

“We have a wide range of interests and abilities on the Ride, but we all have one thing in common: we want to help kids.”

Founded in 1978, Anchor House serves at-risk and homeless youth and families in central New Jersey and is part of a nationwide system of runaway shelters.

Anchor House offers emergency shelter for ages 8-18, a transitional living facility, the Anchorage, for high school students, a supervised apartment living program for young adults, a street outreach program for homeless youth and a variety of counseling programs for at-risk youth and families.

The Ride For Runaways starts Sunday in Charlottesville with stops in Culpeper and Leesburg; Gettysburg, Lancaster and Lansdale, PA, before ending July 16 at Quaker Bridge Mall, outside of Trenton.