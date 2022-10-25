'Right the Record' Black history project plaques, QR codes to be unveiled in Culpeper

The Town of Culpeper will continue to build on a richer telling of its history with this weekend’s unveiling of interpretative, interactive plaques marking African-American people and places of the past on East Davis Street.

It’s the official launch of ‘Right the Record’ project sharing untold stories of notable citizens and locations that shaped Culpeper’s history and community, according to a recent release from the Culpeper Tourism department. The ceremony will be 10 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Depot.

“Right the Record was created in an effort to balance our collective histories,” said project founder, Reva historian Zann Nelson, African-American Heritage Alliance interim president.

“Imagine a community that acknowledges and honors the histories of all its sons and daughters. We are inviting visitors to immerse themselves in some of the lesser known African American stories that have shaped the Culpeper community we all know and love today,” she said.

The Right the Record project is initially focused on the thriving Black business and residential district that operated for decades during segregation at the end of East Davis Street. Known as the Wharf and Fishtown, the area was geographically located around the Depot and Commerce Street.

A history investigation project spanning years, Right the Record contributors, in addition to Nelson, included historians Angela Jeffers Chapman, Simone Logan and Michelle Tutt, all members of African-American Heritage Alliance. The group presented a printed document of its findings thus far in February to Culpeper Town Council, which has supported the work being down with the tourism department.

The brand new Right the Record interactive public program includes a self-guided walking tour that will take visitors to six notable places throughout the Town of Culpeper and allow them to use QR codes to learn more.

The heritage initiative leads to a new page on the town web site at visitculpeperva.com/right-the-record.aspx.

The web pages feature photos and ‘Right the Record’ information documented about downtown sites such as—Dr. Elijah Barber’s Medical Office, Jennings Lunch and Pool Room, the Lightfoot Building, Piedmont Lodge No. 75 Colored Masons at the McCoy Building, Marshall Funeral Service and Skinny Love’s Barber Shop. Dr. Barber’s office in 1931 was home to the first and at that time only African American doctor in greater Culpeper area.

Ruby Beck, Pete Hill, Gerard Alexander Jennings, the Rev. Willis Madden, Henry “Ace” Payne, Annie Payne, the Holme-Taylor Building (link to come) and more are all featured on the town web site. Scanning the QR codes on the plaques will take history learners there.

Some of the highlighted citizens were also featured in a new mural on East Davis Street, “Trailblazers,” also acknowledging Culpeper’s rich Black history.

Right the Record is a living project, and as such is subject to updates and edits as new information and documentation are uncovered, the Culpeper Tourism release stated.

Current stops along the trail take travelers to visit key buildings throughout the Town of Culpeper telling the stories of what was once there.

Historians and citizens passionate about the legacy and telling the whole story of African Americans in Culpeper, VA created the African American Heritage Alliance. The group helps raise awareness of Culpeper’s African American heritage through education, research, preservation, and promotion.

AAHA also supports recordation and publication of related research materials and recently started a page on Facebook to provide a place to share stories and learn about little known or unheard Culpeper Town and County African American history.

It’s also a place to post announcements of upcoming events related to Culpeper’s African American Community. AAHA encourages and welcomes participation. Information may also be sent to aahaculpeper@gmail.com.