'Right the Record'—Reva historian presenting at global convention on Black history

A local historian has been invited to speak at the largest international convention of African-Ancestor family history, genealogy and cultural diversity.

Reva resident Zann Nelson will present at 1:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 14 as part of the virtual 2021 Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Conference. Dozens of subject matter experts will participate in the four-day meeting, Oct. 13-16.

The theme of this year’s conference is, “Genealogy as History, History as Genealogy: The Duality of Discovering Your Ancestors.”

Nelson’s presentation, “We Can Right the Record,” builds on decades of work unearthing factual Black history in a way that is public and meaningful.

“I have been attempting to ‘Right the Record’ for decades primarily through my research and writing,” she said.

“The intent was and is to raise awareness of a more accurate history in America and of the African-American story. I came up with the tagline a year ago to hopefully bring some cohesiveness to the efforts.”

Imagine a community that not only knows its history but recognizes and commemorates as factual and normal the contributions of all its sons and daughters, Nelson said.