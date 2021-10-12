'Right the Record'—Reva historian presenting at global convention on Black history

A local historian has been invited to speak at the largest international convention of African-Ancestor family history, genealogy and cultural diversity.
Reva resident Zann Nelson will present at 1:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 14 as part of the virtual 2021 Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Conference. Dozens of subject matter experts will participate in the four-day meeting, Oct. 13-16.
The theme of this year’s conference is, “Genealogy as History, History as Genealogy: The Duality of Discovering Your Ancestors.”
Nelson’s presentation, “We Can Right the Record,” builds on decades of work unearthing factual Black history in a way that is public and meaningful.
“I have been attempting to ‘Right the Record’ for decades primarily through my research and writing,” she said.
“The intent was and is to raise awareness of a more accurate history in America and of the African-American story. I came up with the tagline a year ago to hopefully bring some cohesiveness to the efforts.”
Imagine a community that not only knows its history but recognizes and commemorates as factual and normal the contributions of all its sons and daughters, Nelson said.
In at least one instance Nelson, a former director of the Museum of Culpeper History, has helped to correct the record, related to the 1918 lynching, in Culpeper, of young Allie Thompson.
Nelson’s presentation at this week’s conference will outline strategic planning, tools to implement goals and examples of successful endeavors, like recognizing individuals for contributions to the community through a public banquet. Interpretive signs, in addition, can bring attention to accomplishments and physical areas.
Nelson, in 2019, helped facilitate a state resolution apologizing for Virginia’s history of lynching. Earlier this year, she worked as part of a group in the town of Culpeper to adopt a resolution recognizing the contributions, through centuries, of local Black citizens.
She also recently worked with the Orange County African American Historical Society on placement of a portrait of Tuskegee Airman Andrew Maples Jr. in the historic circuit courtroom fronting on Main Street.
“Though not the first time the representation of African American achievements has been displayed in a judicial environment, there are only a few—where there could be many. It is not protest, but progress,” she said.
Nelson’s vision is that communities across the commonwealth and the U.S. will adopt the Right the Record program as a tool, adding their own achievements to the collective.
