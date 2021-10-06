Rimeikis seeking 5th term on Culpeper council: 'I know what works'

Rimeikis voted against the latest, large approved housing development along Orange Road, Laurel Park, saying his biggest issue was the traffic. He said he also had environmental concerns with the addition of more impervious surface, vast parking lots for multiple cars at hundreds of new houses, next door to densely-populated Highpoint.

“That part of town is going to be 2 degrees warmer than the rest of the town in the summer, the pavement, not enough trees, (houses) packed closer, more heat coming out of AC systems going right back in the atmosphere,” Rimeikis said. “Just the density, wish (it) could be little bit less.”

On the issue of keeping Lake Pelham’s Confederate name, the councilman said the town should continue to capitalize on its Civil War history through tourism. Rimeikis said he supported changing the lake name, but claimed he had “no idea it was going to cause this much controversy.”

He said he didn’t understand how or why the manmade lake was named after someone “with no significant contribution to Culpeper in anyway—he spent one day here because he had an interest in a judge’s daughter, camped out in Orange, came to town for whatever reason and then happened to die here.”