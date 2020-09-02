River group freshens Culpeper's Rockwater Park

Culpeper’s Rockwater Park is much tidier today, thanks to dozens of volunteers who recently gave it some tender loving care.
Volunteers descended on the town park Monday, Aug. 24, and removed many bags full of trash and debris from Mountain Run, which courses through the recently developed preserve between Madison and Orange roads. The tributary of the Rappahannock River runs right through downtown Culpeper.
The event was hosted by Friends of the Rappahannock and the Town of Culpeper.
“The cleanup was organized as a way for local volunteers and community groups to help keep their waterways and public spaces clean and safe for recreation and drinking water,” October Greenfield, the conservation group’s Upper Rappahannock River steward, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
As with most streams in the area, Mountain Run receives lots of runoff from roads, parking lots and buildings every time it rains, and this stormwater carries litter of all shapes and sizes along with other kinds of pollution, Greenfield said.
Thirty-one volunteers turned out, many from Culpeper County and several from Stafford, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Fairfax counties, she said. Together, they removed more than 15 bags of trash from Rockwater Park and Mountain Run, seven automobile tires and other debris, including shopping carts, bike parts and plastic lawn chairs. The trash and debris filled a dump truck provided by the town.
In addition to policing the park’s stretch of Mountain Run, the volunteers also mulched young, native trees throughout the park to make the trees healthier and improve their root systems, Greenfield said. The native trees help improve habitat, protect water quality and beautify the park.
Earlier this summer, Friends of the Rappahannock opened its Headwaters Office in Culpeper. The regional office serves Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. It also has a regional office in Tappahannock.
The 35-year-old regional group aims to “be the voice and active force for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River.”
In the Culeper area, FOR plans to hold more community events such as cleanups, educational programs and guided kayak tours (with one at Mountain Run Lake on Sept. 19) in the coming months, Greenfield said.
In addition, it is bringing Riverfest, its annual fundraiser, to Culpeper. This major event is usually a 1,400-person gathering at the river in Fredericksburg.
But this year, due to COVID-19 precautions, FOR is changing the event’s format to a “party pack” option instead. It will offer party packs with steamed crabs, shrimp, crab knockers and more that supporters can pick up the group’s new Culpeper office on Oct. 24.
