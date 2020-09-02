River group freshens Culpeper's Rockwater Park

Culpeper’s Rockwater Park is much tidier today, thanks to dozens of volunteers who recently gave it some tender loving care.

Volunteers descended on the town park Monday, Aug. 24, and removed many bags full of trash and debris from Mountain Run, which courses through the recently developed preserve between Madison and Orange roads. The tributary of the Rappahannock River runs right through downtown Culpeper.

The event was hosted by Friends of the Rappahannock and the Town of Culpeper.

“The cleanup was organized as a way for local volunteers and community groups to help keep their waterways and public spaces clean and safe for recreation and drinking water,” October Greenfield, the conservation group’s Upper Rappahannock River steward, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

As with most streams in the area, Mountain Run receives lots of runoff from roads, parking lots and buildings every time it rains, and this stormwater carries litter of all shapes and sizes along with other kinds of pollution, Greenfield said.