River’s friends make Culpeper greener

She said FOR has done great work raising people’s awareness of living in the Rappahannock watershed. Though not everyone has a stream running through their property, everyone benefits from having clean water, Parmelee said.

“I’m excited to see that they are expanding their staff and increasing the amount of plantings they can complete in a season,” she said. “Trees are always the answer.”

Much of the credit for all this goes to October Greenfield, FOR’s Upper Rappahannock River steward. She arrived last spring to launch the group’s Headwaters Office in Culpeper; it also has offices in Tappahannock and Fredericksburg.

A native of South Dakota who studied wildlife and fisheries science at South Dakota State University, Greenfield came to Virginia in 2017 for a summer internship at Shenandoah National Park. She returned in 2018 for another summer internship, and never left, having come to love the commonwealth.

In her first internship, with the National Park Service, Greenfield researched grassland birds and biodiversity issues, educated visitors and engaged people with social media. In April, she was hired by Friends of the Rappahannock to start its Culpeper office, though the coronavirus pandemic’s advent delayed the public opening until June. While waiting for that to happen, she worked remotely.