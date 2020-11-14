River’s friends make Culpeper greener

Culpeper is greener, cleaner and healthier than before a new outfit came to town this year.
In just seven months, Friends of the Rappahannock has pulled tons of trash from county streams, planted thousands of trees, protected waterways from pollution, and encouraged more people to take to the outdoors.
That’s all thanks to FOR’s combo of diligent volunteers, dedicated donors and skilled organizers. It’s a mix that has achieved major accomplishments downriver, in the Fredericksburg area and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, since the regional conservation group was founded in 1985. The nonprofit labors to “be the voice and active force for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River.”
Now, with Culpeper as a hub, FOR is working hard to make waterways cleaner, help fisheries, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce pollution, and educate more people about the environment in the headwaters region. Its newest office, at 101 Duke St. in Culpeper, serves the headwaters of the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers, which includes Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock, and Fauquier counties.
The effort is off to a good start, say partners in the endeavor.
WORKING TOGETHER
Friends of the Rappahannock has had “a positive and measurable impact” on improving water quality and river access, and educating people about the environment in the Upper Rappahannock watershed, Maggi Blomstrom, PEC’s Culpeper County field representative, said Thursday.
“Over the past five years, FOR has expanded their work to the headwaters region, and they truly have become a fixture in our neighborhoods,” Blomstrom said. “There is rarely a resident who I engage with who hasn’t had Bryan or October out to talk about planting trees or rain gardens—and their positive experience with FOR reflects positively on the greater conservation community, helping us to get more land and water protected.”
Since 2016, PEC and FOR have partnered to improve streams in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties. Streams in the Rappahannock’s headwaters are important for wildlife habitat, agriculture, fisheries and drinking water in downstream communities, said Claire Catlett, the council’s Rappahannock field representative.
The two groups’ Headwater Stream Initiative provides a free technical service to landowners who want to plant more native trees along their streams to reduce runoff and enhance water quality, Catlett said.
Often, such consultations begin a conversation with a landowner about other practices to conserve and restore a property, she said.
FIVE-COUNTY EFFORT
In all, the initiative has completed riparian restoration projects in its five counties for nearly 100 acres, more than 26,000 trees and four miles of streams that filter water and provide habitat for wildlife, farms and communities.
In Rappahannock County alone, the program has continued for four years and helped plant 47 acres, with 15,366 trees, along 9,000 feet of streams—thanks to the labor of 250-plus volunteers.
The Headwater Stream Initiative has been supported by $35,000 from PEC’s Krebser Fund for Rappahannock Conservation, defraying the cost of materials such as trees, stakes and tree tubes, as well as providing work crews to plant and maintain trees.
Sarah Parmelee, the Fauquier and Rappahannock forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said her agency and FOR work very closely with local landowners on improving private land along waterways in the area. Her agency joins with landowners to develop site-specific tree planting plans that FOR can implement.
“Most of the time, we try to be on site during the planting to help,” Parmelee said. “Who doesn’t like putting trees in the ground?”
Being a nonprofit is a key ingredient in FOR’s success with this work, she said.
“There are many government programs that help folks plant trees along streams, but not everybody qualifies for these programs,” Parmelee said. “FOR can plant trees for folks who don’t fit into a government program, which is great, because all streams contribute to the overall health of the watershed.”
She said FOR has done great work raising people’s awareness of living in the Rappahannock watershed. Though not everyone has a stream running through their property, everyone benefits from having clean water, Parmelee said.
“I’m excited to see that they are expanding their staff and increasing the amount of plantings they can complete in a season,” she said. “Trees are always the answer.”
Much of the credit for all this goes to October Greenfield, FOR’s Upper Rappahannock River steward. She arrived last spring to launch the group’s Headwaters Office in Culpeper; it also has offices in Tappahannock and Fredericksburg.
A native of South Dakota who studied wildlife and fisheries science at South Dakota State University, Greenfield came to Virginia in 2017 for a summer internship at Shenandoah National Park. She returned in 2018 for another summer internship, and never left, having come to love the commonwealth.
In her first internship, with the National Park Service, Greenfield researched grassland birds and biodiversity issues, educated visitors and engaged people with social media. In April, she was hired by Friends of the Rappahannock to start its Culpeper office, though the coronavirus pandemic’s advent delayed the public opening until June. While waiting for that to happen, she worked remotely.
“FOR’s goal is to have more projects in this area, so we needed to have a dedicated staff member,” Greenfield said. “We’ve done a few projects, and provided some ‘Summer in the Park’ programs in Little Washington and Fauquier County.”
The day she was interviewed by the Star-Exponent, Greenfield spent many hours in the field with state Forestry Department and Piedmont Environmental Council representatives, talking with landowners and signing them up for FULL restoration projects.
“We’ve done a few things right in Culpeper,” she said. “We partnered with the town to plant trees and clean up Rockwater and Lenn parks and the waterways that go through them. We’ve also done a couple guided kayak tours on Mountain Run Lake to talk about water resources and caring for them.”
The day before this conversation, Greenfield and FOR volunteers planted 270 trees in Rixeyville along polluted Muddy Run to create a riparian buffer. The next week, FOR and its allies planted trees in Rappahannock County. A few days later, they returned to Culpeper County’s Cedar Mountain Farm to plant more than 30 trees to supplement an earlier, mass planting this year.
In late October, Culpeper-area residents received more than 400 trees—river birch, sycamore and black willow, all species native to the region—during a FOR giveaway at the Culpeper Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School. FOR partnered with Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission for the event.
It was but one part of the massive tree-planting campaign—with about 1,800 trees in all—that FOR and its allies have recently undertaken in the Rappahannock’s headwaters region.
Volunteers have already planted thousands of trees along waterways, zones known to biologists and botanists as “riparian buffers” for their ability to shield streams and rivers from siltation, erosion and pollution.
Joining with the Piedmont Environmental Council, FOR embarked on a Headwater Stream Initiative to offer free technical assistance, project design, materials and labor to plant native trees and shrubs in riparian zones on properties that qualify in the headwater counties of the Rappahannock’s watershed.
Trees strengthen communities by increasing property values, making public spaces more livable and improving the environment, FOR said.
Native trees sequester carbon to improve air quality, catch and filter polluted stormwater before it enters local streams, provide forage and habitat for fish and wildlife, stabilize soils and stream banks, prevent erosion, and naturally regulate temperatures in urban areas, the nonprofit group said.
The native-tree giveaway was made possible by grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation. It is also supported by the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
As part of that work, 31 volunteers turned out in August to clean up Culpeper’s Rockwater Park and plant trees there. People came from Culpeper, Stafford, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Fairfax counties to lend a hand. Together, they removed more than 15 bags of trash—plus automobile tires, shopping carts, bike parts and lawn chairs—from Rockwater Park and Mountain Run.
After policing Rockwater’s bit of Mountain Run, the volunteers also mulched the park’s young, native trees to make them healthier and help their root systems.
A few weeks ago, FOR held its major annual fundraiser in Culpeper, though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the big, in-person gathering that has long been a tradition. After selling out of its tickets, FOR members handed out “party packs” of steamed crabs, shrimp, crab knockers and more to appreciative donors who registered online.
The group’s members have been passionate about the Rappahannock, the longest free-flowing river in Virginia, for decades.
An act of the Virginia General Assembly in 1985 declared the Rappahannock a state scenic river, protecting 86 river miles of its main stem from its headquarters near Chester Gap to George Washington’s Ferry Farm in Stafford County, through Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the city of Fredericksburg. It is part of the Virginia Scenic Rivers System.
2020 is the 50th anniversary of the nation’s state scenic rivers program. FOR is working with Scenic Virginia and the Essex County Conservation Alliance, among many other supporters, to extend the state scenic river designation to the lower Rappahannock.
Downriver from Culpeper, a conservation easement protects many miles of the riverfront, making it one of Virginia’s best public-recreation resources. The Rappahannock’s watershed includes all or parts of 18 counties from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Chesapeake Bay.
SOLAR CHALLENGE
While not a major player in the region’s public debate over utility-scale solar plants, FOR has weighed in on the issue, specifically on the Cricket Solar project that was proposed in Culpeper’s Stevensburg District last year, then dropped.
“There is a right place and a wrong place for solar development when it comes to sensitive areas and resources like streams, wetlands, wildlife habitat, historic and cultural resources,” Bryan Hofmann, FOR’s deputy director, said in an interview Thursday.
“Where is the wrong place? Converting prime agricultural lands, wetlands, forests, and floodplains, especially adjacent to major rivers or wetland areas, to industrial energy facilities is not in the public interest and presents a risk to water resources and downstream landowners,” he concluded.
Agreeing with the stance taken by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, FOR calls for building utility-scale solar plants in 50-acre phases to reduce the chance of siltation and uncontrollable stormwater runoff, Hofmann said.
“If you leave 300 acres bare and get a rain today like we got today, then that’s going straight into Summerduck Run,” he said, referring to a stream near the Cricket and Maroon Solar plant sites. “It will bury all the aquatic bugs and flush the mess right into the Rapidan River.”
FOR supports the idea, now being discussed by Culpeper supervisors, of requiring land to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial use to allow a utility-scale solar power plant, Hofmann said.
“These are not farms. Let’s just call it what it is,” he said. “It is not a solar farm. It’s an industrial project, and the land should be rezoned just as it would be for a cluster subdivision. A special-use permit doesn’t afford the same amount of public comment and involvement.”
FOR has been quietly working in Orange, Green, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties for 20-plus years, Hofmann said. But that wasn’t at the same pace as now, with the staff and financial investments being made today.
“It’s unprecedented,” he said of the rate of current efforts.
Expanding into Culpeper to serve the headquarters region was made possible by grant support from the PATH Foundation and Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, both based in Warrenton, Hofmann said.
“They gave us the confidence to open this office, and increase our capacity in the area,” he said.
LATEST PLANS
Come spring, Friends of the Rappahannock will hold more guided kayak trips in Culpeper for the public, Greenfield said.
It will also conduct more waterway cleanups, focusing on cleaning litter out of Mountain Run and local parks, she said. It will conduct water-quality monitoring of Mountain Run at several locations in Culpeper County, helping with a multi-partner state effort to lessen the pollution of that stream.
In response to federally-noted pollution, FOR has launched a Mountain Run Initiative to rally support, partners and volunteers to clean up the stream, which flows through downtown Culpeper and several parks. The effort will include river cleanups, tree-planting projects and tree giveaways, rain barrels, rain gardens and other residential stormwater projects, outreach and education campaigns, interpretive paddle trips, and more, Hofmann said.
FOR intends to offer environmental education programs at town and county parks, Greenfield said.
Right now, the group is planning two days of tree planting at Culpeper’s Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg, on Nov. 31 and Dec. 1. The planting is open to everyone; sign up online here.
To learn more about FOR, visit riverfriends.org or its Facebook page, or contact Greenfield at its Culpeper office by emailing october.greenfield@riverfriends.org or calling 540-287-0226.
