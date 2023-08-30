Created as a tribute to the more than 700,000 volunteer firefighters serving across America, the new documentary with a fitting name, “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” features seven stations — including Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9 in Rixeyville.

The 90-minute film, co-written and directed by Cameron Zohoori and Gary Matoso, a Vignette Production, will make its local premiere at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Regal Culpeper Theater on South Main Street. The screening will end with a question and answer session.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association is sponsoring the free event starting at 1 p.m. with an outside fire truck display, presentations and an opportunity to meet and greet local fire and rescue volunteers, like Barbara Williams, a Little Fork EMT featured in the film.

She is a retired court reporter, world-class quilter and grandmother, according to a cast biography.

“After moving to the countryside for a breath of fresh air, a twist of fate finds her leading a more exciting retirement as an EMT for Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue,” the bio states. “Babs,” aka Grandma 9, is boss, according to a social media post and video clip highlighting Williams shared by the filmmakers.

“No two calls are ever the same,” she says in the movie. “No two heart attacks are the same, no two diabetic emergencies are the same, no two strokes are the same. We went on a call the other day, we go in thinking the guy had had cataract surgery. And it ended up being a cardiac call. He was in AFib and needing to be transported so that’s why we go full board, every time.”

Little Fork Chief Doug Monaco, a retired fire captain and part time adjunct fire instructor for Virginia, is also featured in the new movie, along with Lt. Melissa Mainville, a speech language pathologist registered nurse. The duo are key members of Little Fork Volunteer Large Animal Rescue Team that travels around the state and beyond rescuing large animals — including a cow from a pool and several horses from a hayloft, among other unexpected scenarios.

“We formed a volunteer fire company to make things better in protecting our fellow citizens,” Monaco says in the film of Little Fork’s creation nearly 30 years ago on Route 229.

The local trio featured in the film, sponsored by the John Deere Corporation and the National Volunteer Fire Council, traveled in May to Arlington for a screening put on by the council. They got there early and were put to work.

“The hotel staff reached out to us and requested assistance for a seizure patient in a nearby room,” according to Monaco.

“We ensured that 911 had been called and provided assessment and care until the arrival of the Arlington County Fire/EMS Department. The patient was turned over to them without incident.”

Eldon Frederick, of Fauquier County, is a member of Little Fork and serves on the large animal rescue team. He’s also part of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association recruitment and retention committee, helping to promote the upcoming screening at Regal.

All the fire companies in Culpeper County are 100% volunteer, Frederick said in a phone call, not counting one station run by the county, staffed by paid EMTs and paramedics.

“We’re trying to get awareness out to people coming from out of the area who don’t realize there is such a need for volunteer EMTs, firefighters and support personnel at all of the local stations,” said the 35-year-old volunteer. “Every volunteer fire station, wherever they are, are always looking for members.”

Other stations featured in “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” are the Graton Fire Department in California, Exeter Volunteer Fire & Rescue Exeter in Nebraska, Washington State Fire Training Academy in North Bend, Monsey Fire Department in New York, Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Maryland and the Beeville Fire Department in Texas.

Little Fork is doing quite well on membership, Frederick said, and volunteers respond to 100% of calls. All training is paid for, he added.

“One thing we are doing is seeking to get younger (volunteers), trying to reach all the generations, the ones in high school right up to … there’s no age limit because everyone can have a role,” Frederick said.

The association is making an active push to recruit from the two local high schools, both of which will be represented at the upcoming screening.

JROTC cadets from Culpeper County and Eastern View will present the colors to launch the affair. Band members from Liberty High School in Bealeton will also attend to perform the National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence for 9/11, Frederick said.

There will be a display of tractors from film sponsor John Deere, a fire truck display and informational tables. Miss Virginia Volunteer is scheduled to be there as well. The movie will start around 3 p.m. and a total of 180 free tickets are available to the public through EventBrite. Search Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat documentary tickets.

Asked about Little Fork being featured in the film, Frederick said they’re still surprised it happened.

“It was interesting to watch from the hours and hours of film, what made it into the movie,” he said.

While in town filming two years ago, the film crew followed Little Fork on its fundraiser trail ride and to an auto accident involving a vehicle towing a horse trailer with a horse in it and an EMS call in Jeffersonton.

Little Fork also shared archival footage from its other more interesting animal rescues, including the cow trapped in a swimming pool.

“The trick is just getting the word out,” Frederick said of using the film as a recruiting tool. “A key point is what does being a volunteer firefighter mean? It means a sense of community pride in helping out.”

“Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” conveys that sense of pride, he said. It’s an accurate portrayal of the job, Frederick added, unlike some of the TV shows coming out of Hollywood.

“Maybe they show the sexiness of the industry rather than the hard core aspects of it,” he said. “This is a documentary and it show the aspects that are real … real people that have day jobs and they also volunteer to help their community — that’s what this community is all about.”

According to the director’s notes, “The film is constructed as a collective portrait that travels around the country picking up scenes, moments and stories, which together investigate the fundamental question: Why do they choose to do this?

"We wanted to stay true to the humility of these service-minded community members, but frame their lives in a beautifully cinematic way. We hope the film entertains and inspires, but more importantly motivates the audience to consider what more they can do to serve their own communities.”

“Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” dives deeply into the lives and families of a small number of the volunteer first responders serving at a few of the 24,000 fire departments located in rural and urban communities, the directors said.

“Most of these volunteers have full time jobs as mechanics, physicians, oilfield technicians, nurses, lawyers and every other occupation one can imagine. And all are ready to help when their neighbors are having very bad days.”